In observance of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

*Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed.

*All state offices will be closed.

*All federal offices will be closed.

*Tuesday garbage will be collected Wednesday, Wednesday will be collected Thursday, Thursday will be collected Friday, and Friday will be collected on July 10.

*Tuesday through Thursday recycling will be postponed one day. Friday recycling will be picked up July 8.

*Yard-waste cart collections Tuesday through Thursday will be postponed one day.

*Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility, Old Salisbury Road Landfill, Forum 52 and Overdale Road yard waste facilities and the 3RC EnviroStation all will be closed.