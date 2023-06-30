In observance of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Tuesday.

All state offices will be closed Tuesday.

All federal offices will be closed Tuesday.

Tuesday garbage will be collected Wednesday, Wednesday will be collected Thursday, Thursday will be collected Friday, and Friday will be collected on July 10.

Monday recycling will be on a normal schedule. Tuesday through Thursday recycling will be postponed one day. Friday recycling will be picked up July 8.

Monday yard-waste carts collections will be on a normal schedule. Tuesday through Thursday will be postponed one day.

Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility, Old Salisbury Road Landfill, Forum 52 and Overdale Road yard waste facilities and the 3RC EnviroStation all will be closed.