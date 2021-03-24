Independent pharmacist works hard to make sure vaccine distributed equitably in Winston-Salem

“A lot of e-mails,” she said. “I was working for my people.”

Even as the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel made its way to the Southside Discount Pharmacy, infections — and tragedy — continued.

One young man, a primary breadwinner whom Freeman had come to call a friend, contracted the virus and died a few short weeks before the first doses were shipped to her store.

“He was waiting for his (age) group and hoping we’d get the vaccines,” she said. The man tried fighting the disease on his own, but COVID-19 has no regard for individual lives. His mother, Ahunna Freeman said, broke the news over the phone.

“He’s never going to walk through that door again. It’s hard,” she said, tears rolling behind her mask. “I think we’re all afraid. It made us work harder to try and get it.”

The approval came earlier this month, and through midweek last week, Freeman and her staff had administered more than 400 doses to familiar and trusting faces.

That’s great news for public health. Nearly as good for the Freemans’ pharmacy was word last week that the government reimbursement rate, through the passage of the CARES Act, would increase from $16 per dose to $40.