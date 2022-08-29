Index: NC economic decline lessens during July

The North Carolina economy decelerated again from June to July, affected by inflationary concerns, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Saturday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was down 0.4% from June to July following a 1.5% decline from May to June. The index, however, remains up 0.8% from June 2021.

The biggest factor was a 7.1% decrease in building permits from June to July, compared with a 14% decrease year over year.

"The take-away message is the North Carolina economy is slowing, and will likely continue to slow," Walden said. "The big question is whether the result will still be growth — but just more modest growth — or will the outcome be an absolute decline in growth — that is, a recession."

"Caution and preparation for an economic downtown is the best advice for facing this uncertainty."