Infant mortality deaths, rate drop significantly in Forsyth during 2020

Forsyth County experienced a significant decline in infant deaths during 2020.

There were 31 infant deaths reported for Forsyth in 2020, down from 43 in 2019, according to the N.C. Center for Health Statistics.

The rate measures mortality for children younger than age 1.

The Forsyth infant death toll among Blacks dropped from 29 in 2019 to 15 in 2020, while the death toll among whites fell from 11 to seven, while Hispanics rose from two to eight.

By comparison, there were 38 deaths in 2018, 43 deaths in 2017, 42 in 2016, 31 in 2015 and 29 in 2014.

The overall Forsyth infant death rate was 7.2 for every 1,000 live births.

The center began tracking data in 1994. Forsyth’s highest infant mortality rate was 14.7 in 1997.

The 2020 breakdown for Blacks was 11.7 deaths per 1,000, whites at 3.7 per 1,000 and Hispanics at 8.4 per 1,000.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said that “reducing infant mortality rates is one of the key objectives of our community, and a lot of different agencies are working on the issue."

“It is encouraging to see the numbers again move in the right direction," Joines said.

For Guilford County, there were 45 infant deaths in 2020, compared with 56 in 2019. The total rate was 7.6 per 1,000 live births.

The infant death toll among Blacks dropped from 37 in 2019 to 27 in 2020, while the death toll among whites fell from 14 to eight and Hispanics rose from two to seven.

Forsyth and Guilford counties continue to have higher infant mortality rates per 1,000 live births than the state's other three metro counties.

There were 25 infant deaths in Durham for a 6.2 rate per 1,000 live births, 75 in Mecklenburg for a 5.1 rate per 1,000 live births, and 69 in Wake for a 5.5 rate per 1,000 live births.

For North Carolina overall, there were 803 infant deaths in 2020, or a total rate of 6.9 per 1,000 live births.

The breakdown included: 366 Blacks (rate of 12.8 per 1,000 live births); 297 whites (rate of 4.8 per 1,000); and 112 Hispanics (5.8 per 1,000).

“In general, we focus on the average over a 4-5 year timeframe versus one single year since the number and deaths can vary from year to year,” said Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director.

There were 195 deaths in Forsyth from 2016 to 2020, or 8.9 per 1,000 live births.

During that time period, Guilford had 266 deaths, or 8.7 per 1,000, while Durham had 128, or 6.1 per 1,000, Mecklenburg had 415, or 5.7 per 1,000, and Wake had 353, or 5.6 per 1,000.

“To continue to reduce infant mortality, we must support moms before pregnancy, during pregnancy and after the birth of their child," Swift said.

No single factor

Forsyth and state health officials have said that “there often is no single factor that causes the death of an infant. It is often the result of a number of contributing factors.”

Leading causes are preterm birth and low birth weight, birth defects, maternal complications of pregnancy, labor, and delivery, and other conditions around the time of birth.

Statewide, congenital malformations, such as chromosomal abnormalities, and the joint category of prematurity and low birth weight are the leading causes of death for infants.

For 2020, prematurity and low birth weight accounted for 152 deaths, or 18.9% of the state's 803 infant deaths.

Meanwhile, congenital malformations were 146 deaths, or 18.2%.

The category of “other ill-defined and unknown causes of death” was third at 113, or 14.1%. Other ill-defined and unknown causes of death was fourth at 91 deaths, or 15.3%, while maternal complications in pregnancy, labor and delivery was fifth at 85 deaths, or 10.6%.

Just four infants died from sudden infant death syndrome, compared with 13 in 2016, 28 in 2014 and 23 in 2013.

“Historic inequities in our economic and social systems continue to impede Black, Indigenous, and People of Color from achieving the best possible health,” said Belinda Pettiford, section chief for DHHS' Women, Infant, and Community Wellness.

“The economic and social crises created by the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the urgency to ensure that individuals and families have the best possible chance at a healthy life.”

DHHS' 2022-26 statewide plan supports DHHS' priority on child and family well-being and outlines three primary goals: addressing economic and social inequities; strengthening families and communities; and improving health care for all people of reproductive age.

“Strengthening our focus on infant and maternal health is critical to nourishing the well-being of our communities across North Carolina,” said Dr. Kelly Kimple, DHHS' senior medical director for health promotion.

“We are committed to the goals of the Perinatal Health Strategic Plan and ensuring people of reproductive age get the care and support they need prior to, during and after pregnancy.”

Local efforts

The Forsyth health department and Forsyth Infant Mortality Reduction Coalition are focusing on reducing pre-term birth, supporting and improving mental-health services for women and stressing the importance of women and men of reproductive ages to develop reproductive life plans.

The coalition cites four core values: prevention; system and policy changes; collaboration; and addressing social and racial injustices.

"Working to help women be healthy before they become pregnant is the best way to save babies’ lives and improve the health of our community," the coalition said.

"The economic situation of many families in our community is influenced by this broad social problem. Related stress impacts pregnant women."

Individual's actions in their own lives can prevent many infant deaths, the coalition said. "However, the big picture of policies and systems influence and sometimes limit the choices individuals have."