Infectious disease expert cautions about letting guard down with children

"It's not the time for the COVID version of the chickenpox party, and sometimes kids don't do as well with COVID."

Ohl said that even with the efficacy rate of the COVID-19 vaccines, there remains a small risk that a child could get COVID and spread to a parent or grandparents even if they have been vaccinated.

"It's possible, and I don't know if that's a risk anyone wants to take," Ohl said.

"Let's just hold off a little bit on some of these extended social activities and wait to get our kids vaccinated."

Another wave

Ohl said that having 47.5% of adult North Carolinians with at least one dose and 36.8% considered as fully vaccinated is a promising accomplishment.

Ohl said the current increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations was expected given the ending of the statewide stay-at-home curfew in late February and allowing more public setting to have more seating capacity in March.

"It's a wave that is really growing slowly," Ohl said.

"That's good because the slower it grows, the more time we have to get people vaccinated and the more likely it won't be a major problem.