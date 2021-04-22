Infectious disease expert cautions about letting guard down with children

North Carolina may be approaching a 50% first-dose vaccination rate among adults.
However, a local infectious disease expert cautioned Thursday that K-12 students will remain vulnerable to outbreaks until they are eligible for vaccination.
Those ages 16 and under can be vaccinated with the Pfizer dose, and there are clinical trials under way for those ages 12 to 15.
"Our schools in the area are still doing well in general, with cases numbers low," said Dr. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist Health.
"Our kids aren't vaccinated, and we are starting to see cases of transmission from child to child.
"But not in the school, but sometimes in the afterschool, extracurriculars, occasionally in athletics, in sleepovers, play dates, other social activities, household exposures."
Ohl stressed that he's not saying keep children from going to public playgrounds "unless they are packed with people."
"We're going to have to continue to be careful with our kids and be mindful that they can still get (COVID-19).
Ohl expressed frustration with comments from parents who say that since they are vaccinated, and grandparents are as well, that "maybe we should just let the kids get it and then we'll all be immune."
"It's not the time for the COVID version of the chickenpox party, and sometimes kids don't do as well with COVID."
Ohl said that even with the efficacy rate of the COVID-19 vaccines, there remains a small risk that a child could get COVID and spread to a parent or grandparents even if they have been vaccinated.
"It's possible, and I don't know if that's a risk anyone wants to take," Ohl said.
"Let's just hold off a little bit on some of these extended social activities and wait to get our kids vaccinated."
Another wave
Ohl said that having 47.5% of adult North Carolinians with at least one dose and 36.8% considered as fully vaccinated is a promising accomplishment.
Ohl said the current increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations was expected given the ending of the statewide stay-at-home curfew in late February and allowing more public setting to have more seating capacity in March.
"It's a wave that is really growing slowly," Ohl said.
"That's good because the slower it grows, the more time we have to get people vaccinated and the more likely it won't be a major problem.
"It does mean, though, that it will probably last a bit longer ... rather than the middle of May but into June."
Ohl said the most visible sign of vaccinations working to limit community spread has been in nursing homes.
"Probably nowhere is it more evident of how much vaccination has made a difference," Ohl said.
"Nursing home outbreaks are almost unheard of now, whereas a year ago it was horrible."
DHHS listed Thursday that there are 200 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state. There have been 5,736 COVID-19 deaths in those facilities during the pandemic, or 46% of the 12,505 overall deaths.
Want normal?
It’s uncertain the possible relaxing of restrictions on July 1 will motivate two groups that have proven reluctant or resistant to getting vaccinated.
The first is young people between ages 16 and 35, whom have experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since Cooper ended a statewide stay-at-home curfew in late February.
The other group is those North Carolinians who have refused to get vaccinated, whether they are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines or are politically opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the past week, local infectious disease experts have expressed concern about the drop off in requests for vaccines, even as providers have opened more walk-in slots, making it easier to get vaccinated.
For herd immunity to kick in, at least 65% to 75% of the population would need to be vaccinated.
Ohl said it is counterproductive for high school students, college students and young adults to complain about social-distancing restrictions, yet not avail themselves to get vaccinated to get to the "normal" summer that they want.
"This is our ticket for having a normal (school year) next year," Ohl said.
"If we can get 70-80% of our high school students vaccinated by the fall, you're going to have football, wrestling, every sport you want, social activities like proms.
"You won't have people bugging you to stay apart."
Ohl cautioned that "there is virtually no way that we're going to have a normal school year for a residence-hall university or college without having a majority of the students vaccinated."
For that reason, Ohl said he supports making it mandatory for college students to be vaccinated to live on campus or in fraternities and sororities.
"I support Wake Forest University's mandatory vaccination decision 100%," Ohl said. "I think it is a great idea."
