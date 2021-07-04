Infectious disease experts say indoor masking may be needed for start of K-12 school year

"I'll be quite frank. That (20% to 25%) is just not high enough to protect us from the delta variant and slow its circulation," said Dr. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist Health. "It's going to be the younger people who are going to be getting infected.

"I am anticipating another wave of COVID in the Triad with the delta variant, and it'll be about the same time as school starts again, which is going to be a bit problematic."

Ohl said if that happens, "we're going to have to be nimble ... and we're going to have to go back to masking in our schools."

Ohl already has cautioned that July 12 is the cutoff for being able to go through the complete two-dose Pfizer regimen before the Aug. 23 first day for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for ages 12 to 17. The two doses typically are given three weeks apart, with another two weeks necessary for most of the immunity to occur.

Students in other public districts or private and religious schools may need to start the inoculation process even earlier than July 12.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 123,000 children from birth to 17 years old having tested positive for COVID-19.