Infectious diseases expert says citywide mask mandate could end next week

A local infectious diseases expert expressed confidence Thursday that Winston-Salem's mask mandate could be lifted soon.
Meanwhile, Novant Health Inc. said it is holding a special vaccination event, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, for school-aged children at its Hanes Mall site.
The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is about one-third of the strength of the adult version, and the shot will use smaller needles.
Mayor Allen Joines announced Oct. 29 the criteria he’ll use in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must achieve a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks based on a 14-day average, and there must be fewer than 10 new cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 population per day for a five-day average.
The average positive test rate for Forsyth County has been 4.6% over the past 14 days as of Wednesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
"We'll probably hit (those goals) by the end of next week, before Thanksgiving," Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday.
"When that happens, I think the citywide mask mandate will be rescinded."
Joines has consulted with Ohl and Forsyth health director Joshua Swift on the mask mandate criteria.
“It is my intention to remove it as soon as possible based on conditions agreed upon by the medical and health community,” Joines said on Oct. 29.
Ohl, however, said he still encourages mask-wearing, "particularly when going into places where there are a lot of people and is crowded, or if you are immunocompromised or a lot if underlying health conditions."
In terms of K-12 schools, Ohl said "it makes sense to remain masked (indoors) through the end of the year, and then we'll figure out what to do with the spring semester over the holidays."
Ohl said his advice is based in part on a communitywide wave of influenza, particularly in school-aged children, as well as an outbreak at Wake Forest University.
"Masks protect against those, too," Ohl said. "Influenza can be just as disruptive to a school, workplace or hospital as COVID, but not as dangerous or with the morbidity."
Kids' vaccines
Fewer than 3% of North Carolinians ages 5 to 11 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Wednesday, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Wednesday.
Cohen said about 24,000 children in that age range have gotten their first dose since their version of the Pfizer vaccine became publicly available Friday.
Ohl said Baptist has provided "several hundred" vaccinations for those ages 5 to 11 since the children became eligible last week.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services estimated last week there are 893,000 North Carolinians ages 5 to 11.
Swift has projected that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would be fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 380 vaccinations in Forsyth in that age group, Swift said.
“We’re just not seeing the demand,” Swift said. “There may be a lag of other providers getting their data into the state’s system.
The kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine is available through the county health department, as well as Baptist and Novant pediatric facilities, St. Peter’s Outreach Center, and local pharmacies.
Cohen is encouraging health-care providers and county health department to consider offering more after-school and weekend vaccination hours for those ages 5 to 11.
DHHS said Nov. 3 that its initial vaccination rollout for ages 5 to 11 would be more than 468,000 kids’ doses statewide for those ages 5 to 11.
That includes at least 10,000 combined for Baptist, Novant and the Forsyth health department.
Swift said the department has 1,200 available vaccination appointments this week, of which at least half have been taken.
The department expects to administer more than 100 doses Friday with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools taking off for a scheduled “wellness” day.
Another opportunity comes Saturday when the health department conducts a kids’ 5-to-11-only vaccination event from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road. Schedule an appointment at Bit.Ly/KaleideumVaccinations.
The initial 468,000 dose statewide rollout was projected to cover about 52% of those ages 5 to 11 if fully used.
All 750 authorized providers of the kids’ vaccine were expected to get their initial doses this week. About 185,000 doses were being shipped to retail pharmacies.
Ohl joined Swift in encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated within the next week so that can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
"It will make it easier to travel, easier to see people or those with underlying health issues in your family with a lot less worry," Ohl said.
"It's going to help reduce transmission in the community, making it easier and faster to get out of this.
"Every time a child with serious complications from COVID get admitted, it's pretty heart-wrenching," Ohl said.
