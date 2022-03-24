Inflation eats a hole in Cleveland Avenue development budget in Winston-Salem

Rising construction costs are leaving the city with a $46 million hole in its plans to renovate Cleveland Avenue Homes, and city leaders have to soon commit to spending at least $8 million toward that deficit.

City and Housing Authority of Winston-Salem officials say construction costs have been skyrocketing since the city won a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2020, with no guarantee that inflation won't continue to erode the buying power of the grant.

"I don't want to get to the point where we can't move this grant forward," Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of HAWS, told Winston-Salem City Council members during a meeting of the Finance Committee this week. "I don't want to tell folks at Cleveland Avenue Homes (that) ... we're not getting to you guys until we can figure this out."

City officials said that when HAWS applied for the grant, construction costs were around $130 per square foot. By May, 2021 costs were $149 per square foot, and had risen to $170 per square foot in December.

Even when the grant was awarded, estimates called for some $17 million in local funding, from the city or other sources. Now, that gap is $46 million, and inflation is by no means tamed.

The immediate need, Cheshire said, is for the city to commit by May to spending $8.4 million for the second phase of the five-phase transformation plan.

The first phase of the plan, which could start construction by May, is fully paid for. That phase involves building 81 apartments on the site of the former Brown Elementary School on Highland Avenue between 11th and 12th streets. That work will be done by November 2023.

The second phase is when HAWS will actually begin tackling the construction of new housing in Cleveland Avenue Homes. Phase 2 involves building 72 apartments on the eastern side of the existing complex, after the demolition of dilapidated apartments now housing 82 families.

Those dislocated families will be either housed elsewhere in public housing or use housing vouchers to find private housing. Cleveland Avenue Homes residents who are in good standing (no eviction) will have a right of return to the renovated complex.

When the Cleveland Avenue Homes renovation is complete through all five phases, it will have 406 units in a mix of low-income, moderate-income and market-rate apartments. The existing complex has 244 units.

Marla Newman, the city's director of community development, said that the city has to notify the N.C. Housing Finance Agency in May that all the funding is lined up for the second phase.

"When the application was approved, we knew there would be a small gap, but due to COVID and rising construction and labor costs, the gap has grown exponentially," Newman told members of the Finance Committee. "And it keeps going up."

Newman noted that new Choice Neighborhoods grants being awarded by HUD are in the amount of $50 million rather than the $30 million that Winston-Salem won — an acknowledgement, she said, of the increased costs.

"We have been asking for some kind of concession from HUD," Newman said. "Something has to be done to provide more money ... a number of municipalities are struggling with this and are looking for ways to close the gap."

Some places have issued bonds to fill the gap, while others have used money received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

The city does have pots of money it can draw on to come up with the immediate need for $8.4 million, although there are other needs for that money the city will have to weigh in the balance:

*On Monday, the city is expected to consider selling 70 acres on Union Cross Road to Front Street Capital, which is proposing to eventually construct three buildings for industrial and business uses on the site. The city is not selling the land for the purpose of coming up with the Choice Neighborhoods money, but the sale would generate $8 million that would be available for that purpose should the city so decide.

On the other hand, some city leaders are likely to push to keep that $8 million from the sale in the city's economic development fund for use on future projects. As Mayor Allen Joines put it, "you don't want to kill the goose that is laying the golden eggs."

*The city has tentatively decided on spending $20 million from ARPA funds for affordable housing, and the state gave the city $10 million for the same purpose. While ARPA money could be spent on the Cleveland Avenue project, there will be pressure on the council for spending in other neighborhoods as well.

*Some on the council are eyeing limited obligation bonds, a type of financing that does not require voter approval. The city has used this type of financing on other projects.

Meanwhile, look for the city to lobby federal officials for more money, and look for ways to trim costs from the project.

Council Member D.D. Adams said she's had conversations with the offices of senate and congressional representatives, along with HUD officials and others, and believes the climate in Washington is good for getting help for the city's cash problem.

"I came away with the feeling that we are going to get some help," Adams said. "The cavalry's on the way."

