Injured man rescued on cold night in Winston-Salem

With temperatures hovering close to freezing and forecasts calling for lows in the 20s, firefighters and other public safety personnel came to the rescue Monday night of a man who reportedly fell and injured himself on a walk in a wooded area off Transou Road.

Authorities said the man went missing about 7:45 p.m. in an area south of Rock Hill Road and east of Transou Road near Reagan High School. They said someone outside a house near the property heard the man calling for help in the darkness and alerted authorities.

City firefighters and police officers, along with staff from the county emergency medical services were on hand to search for the man and give him aid when they found him about 8:15 p.m. A crew from Old Richmond Fire and Rescue brought over an all-terrain vehicle that was unloaded from a trailer on Transou Road and driven across a field to get to the injured man.

“A gentleman went out for a walk this evening,” said Winston-Salem Fire Capt. Daniel Everhart. “He wound up slipping in some mud and got injuries that didn’t allow him to get back to his home. He was on a trail near the edge of the woods, so it was not too hard to access.”