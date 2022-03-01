Inmate dies at Surry County Jail in Dobson. Sheriff's Office says she had a medical emergency.

A female inmate died Sunday at the Surry County Jail in Dobson, authorities said Tuesday.
Ashley Michelle Hicks, 31, had a medical emergency inside the jail, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said. Detention officers found Hicks and began emergency medical care, the sheriff's office said.
Surry County emergency medical technicians were called to scene to assist, the sheriff's office said. However, Hicks died at the jail.
The sheriff's office has notified the State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. Jail Inspector's office about Hicks' death, the sheriff's office said. The SBI is investigating the incident.
The sheriff's office referred questions about Hicks' death to the SBI. The sheriff's office didn't provide details about the charges against Hicks or how long she was an inmate in the jail.
Sheriff Steven C. Hiatt and the staff at the sheriff's office "send their condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family," the sheriff's office said.
