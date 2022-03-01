 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate dies at Surry County Jail in Dobson. Sheriff's Office says she had a medical emergency.
0 Comments
top story

Inmate dies at Surry County Jail in Dobson. Sheriff's Office says she had a medical emergency.

  • 0

A female inmate died Sunday at the Surry County Jail in Dobson, authorities said Tuesday.

Ashley Michelle Hicks, 31, had a medical emergency inside the jail, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said. Detention officers found Hicks and began emergency medical care, the sheriff's office said.

Surry County emergency medical technicians were called to scene to assist, the sheriff's office said. However, Hicks died at the jail.

The sheriff's office has notified the State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. Jail Inspector's office about Hicks' death, the sheriff's office said. The SBI is investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office referred questions about Hicks' death to the SBI. The sheriff's office didn't provide details about the charges against Hicks or how long she was an inmate in the jail.

Sheriff Steven C. Hiatt and the staff at the sheriff's office "send their condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family," the sheriff's office said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers are using seals to gather data for Antarctic research

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert