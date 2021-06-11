Inmate found hanging in Davidson County jail cell dies at hospital, authorities say

An inmate died Thursday after being found hanging inside the Davidson County Jail, authorities said Friday. The inmate died at an area hospital, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the person or provide a gender or age.

Jail detention officers responded to a report within the jail shortly after 8:10 p.m. that the inmate had attempted to commit suicide in a hanging, the sheriff's office said.

The detention officers found the inmate and rendered aid, the sheriff's office said. Davidson County emergency medical technicians then arrived on the scene and treated the inmate.

The inmate was taken to an area hospital, where a doctor treated the person, the sheriff's office said.

The State Bureau of Investigation was notified of the inmate's death because the person died while in custody, the sheriff's office said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," the sheriff's office said. "At this time, no further information will be provided."

