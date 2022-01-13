Inmate in the Forsyth County Jail died from a tumor on his lung, officials say

Kimbrough answered all of her father's questions about his son's death, Wiseman said.

"He was super genuine," Wiseman said of Kimbrough.

Earlier on Dec. 31, Crisp had been walking in the jail's common area when he told a detention officer that he wasn't feeling good, Kimbrough said. At that time, a nurse gave Crisp some medicine, and detention officers escorted Crisp back to his cell about 8:20 a.m., where he started to vomit, according to the sheriff and Wiseman.

The detention officer then radioed for medical help, and paramedics at the jail and Naphcare medical providers responded to the scene, Kimbrough said. Emergency medical technicians were taking Crisp to a local hospital when Crisp was pronounced dead at 9:23 a.m.

"My brother didn’t know that he had a tumor," Wiseman said.

Kimbrough expressed his condolences to Crisp's family.

"I understand that people are grieving," Kimbrough said. "We understand the loss of a loved one is a very painful situation."

However, Crisp's death "had nothing to do with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office," Kimbrough said.

