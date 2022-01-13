Inmate in the Forsyth County Jail died from a tumor on his lung, officials say

An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail died Dec. 31 because of a tumor on the man’s left lung resulting in internal bleeding, authorities said.
Christopher Wiley Crisp, 52, of Walkertown, died from natural causes, said Dr. Jerri McLemore, an associate professor of pathology at the Wake Forest School of Medicine.
The tumor eroded into a large vessel and an airway and caused the bleeding, McLemore said.
Crisp, a smoker, also had heart disease, resulting in a hardening and narrowing of the arteries of the heart, and he suffered from emphysema, said McLemore, the medical director of the autopsy service at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Crisp's surviving family members met Thursday with Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to get answers about the circumstances surrounding Crisp’s death.
The meeting came after a Jan. 6 Journal story that outlined how the family, particularly Crisp’s parents and sister, said they had gotten little information about Crisp’s death from the sheriff's office. Thursday’s meeting included Kimbrough, some of his staff and Crisp's family members.
Titania Wiseman, Crisp's sister who lives near Kernersville, said she and her father, Donald Crisp, are generally satisfied with their meeting with Kimbrough and his staff members.
Kimbrough answered all of her father's questions about his son's death, Wiseman said.
"He was super genuine," Wiseman said of Kimbrough.
Earlier on Dec. 31, Crisp had been walking in the jail's common area when he told a detention officer that he wasn't feeling good, Kimbrough said. At that time, a nurse gave Crisp some medicine, and detention officers escorted Crisp back to his cell about 8:20 a.m., where he started to vomit, according to the sheriff and Wiseman.
The detention officer then radioed for medical help, and paramedics at the jail and Naphcare medical providers responded to the scene, Kimbrough said. Emergency medical technicians were taking Crisp to a local hospital when Crisp was pronounced dead at 9:23 a.m.
"My brother didn’t know that he had a tumor," Wiseman said.
Kimbrough expressed his condolences to Crisp's family.
"I understand that people are grieving," Kimbrough said. "We understand the loss of a loved one is a very painful situation."
However, Crisp's death "had nothing to do with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office," Kimbrough said.
A doctor with Naphcare Inc., the jail's medical provider, initially suggested that Crisp's cause of death was from gastrointestinal bleeding due to a pre-existing health condition.
McLemore completed an autopsy on Crisp's body on Jan. 6.
Crisp had been in the jail since Dec. 6, following his arrest on the charge of misdemeanor assault on a female, the sheriff's office said. He was scheduled to be released on Jan. 4.
Wiseman said she is satisfied that Crisp received proper medical care before his death.
The State Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office’s professional standards division are investigating the case.
The sheriff's office's notification of Crisp's family about his death became a point of controversy between Crisp's relatives and the sheriff's office.
Immediately following Crisp’s death on Dec. 31, Kimbrough directed a detention officer and the jail chaplain to visit and notify Peggy Crisp, the estranged wife of Christopher Wiley Crisp, about his death, Kimbrough said.
Peggy Crisp was listed as Christopher Crisp's emergency contact person, the sheriff said.
Kimbrough left several voicemail messages for Peggy Crisp regarding the matter as well, he said.
"We have nothing to hide," Kimbrough said.
Contacting Peggy Crisp was inappropriate because she and Crisp had been separated for several years, Wiseman said.
Wiseman added that her family was troubled that other administrators with the sheriff's office didn't immediately speak with them about Crisp's death.
On Thursday, Kimbrough told Wiseman and Donald Crisp that he would look into the contacts between sheriff's office's administrators and Crisp family members.
"The communication could have been better," Wiseman said.
Communication is necessarily limited from the sheriff’s office’s professional standards division when an investigation is active, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.
"It is our standard procedure that once the internal and external investigations are completed, that members of our professional standards division, (jail administrators) and the (Forsyth) County Attorney's Office meet with members of the immediate family to answer questions," Howell said.
"While this may not seem to occur in a timely fashion, it is necessary to wait until all investigations are concluded in order to ensure that all facts are gathered, and the information provided to the family is accurate and verified in its entirety," Howell said.
336-727-7299