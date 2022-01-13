Inmate’s death blamed on tumor

An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail died Dec. 31 because of a tumor on the man’s left lung resulting in internal bleeding, authorities said.

Christopher Wiley Crisp, 52, of Walkertown, died from natural causes, said Dr. Jerri McLemore, an associate professor of pathology at the Wake Forest School of Medicine.

The tumor eroded into a large vessel and an airway and caused the bleeding, McLemore said.

Crisp, a smoker, also had heart disease, resulting in a hardening and narrowing of the arteries of the heart, and he suffered from emphysema, said McLemore, the medical director of the autopsy service at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Crisp’s surviving family members met Thursday with Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to get answers about the circumstances surrounding Crisp’s death.

The meeting came after a Jan. 6 Journal story that outlined how the family, particularly Crisp’s parents and sister, said they had gotten little information about Crisp’s death from the sheriff’s office. Thursday’s meeting included Kimbrough, some of his staff and Crisp’s family members.