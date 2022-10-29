Innovation Quarter officials ready to hit restart button on planned Phase II

Officials with downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter are trying to thread an economic needle in their attempt to jump-start Phase II of the ambitious economic-development and public-health project.

First it was the COVID-19 pandemic that forced Phase II into pause mode for nearly 1½ years. Now, a lingering supply-chain crisis, labor shortages, and inflation on infrastructure costs pose additional challenges.

There’s also the absence of historic rehab tax credits, which greatly aided earlier development in the Innovation Quarter. There’s the empty space remaining in Phase I after the loss of its biggest tenant last year. And there’s the timeline — undetermined — for the first, and so far only, project confirmed for Phase II.

Yet, Graydon Pleasants, the IQ’s head of development, insists the time is right to shift into drive with the project.

“What we’ve been doing this calendar year is reevaluating the infrastructure project that was to have commenced this fall,” Pleasants said.

“We have been redesigning, retooling, repricing. Our present goal is to begin the infrastructure in the first part of next year — weather permitting.

“We are pretty optimistic and hopeful that by the end of 2023, we will be almost complete, if not complete, with all that infrastructure,” Pleasants said, in referring to water, sewer and other site-preparation steps.

Once that occurs, Pleasants said, “that would open up the gates for the buildings and multiple fronts for development, whether multi-family housing, the Eye Institute and a few others we are in discussions with.”

Wake Forest School of Medicine governs IQ under the auspices of Wake Forest University. Phase I of the project, which opened over the course of the past 15 years, consists of 1.2 million square feet of research, office and residential space. At its heart are former downtown tobacco buildings — factories, warehouses and a power plant — donated by Reynolds American Inc.

In June 2021, officials outlined a plan for Phase II, proposing up to 10 new buildings with an additional 2.7 million square feet of medical and mixed-use development on a 28-acre site on both sides of Research Parkway and abutting U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway.

Phase II includes plans for up to 450 residential units and a dedicated 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space similar to the mixed-use pattern used in Phase I.

With Phase II, IQ officials will once again take a phased approach to development, Pleasants said.

“We certainly took the opportunity to re-analyze where we were, and we emerged with our convictions intact with this development,” he said.

“But, perhaps, a little more humbled about how hard it is to get these things done,” he said.

The next phase of the Innovation Quarter development “is consistent with our overall goal of creating a world-class innovation ecosystem here in Winston Salem,” Mayor Allen Joines said.

Funding challenges

IQ officials have not provided a capital investment estimate for Phase II, which Pleasants said has proven to be a prudent decision, given the pause.

Although Pleasants said he has “a sense” of what the additional development costs could be, he added that IQ officials “are in the final throes of an economic impact statement.”

“In the very near future, we will ready to talk about a more meaningful set of numbers.”

IQ officials acknowledge, however, that Phase II will represent a greater development challenge, given that the 28 acres do not contain buildings that qualify for historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Those tax credits were critical to the development of Phase I, attracting outside investors, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C., that helped to offset up to 40% of the renovation costs of the historic buildings.

“Unfortunately, we are all out of old buildings that we could reuse because we really like that work. Those days are over, sadly,” Pleasants said.

“As with the first phase, a strong public-private partnership with government agencies at the federal, state and local level will be key to realizing this next phase of development,” IQ said in a statement.

Joines said that “the city’s involvement in the first phase has produced a very solid return on investment for us, and we will continue to partner with the IQ and Wake Forest Medical Center to carry out this very exciting planned phase.”

IQ officials said they plan to work with community leaders “to increase and strengthen physical links between the district and neighborhoods immediately to the east across U.S. 52.”

“Connectivity across Highway 52 has long been a challenge, and proposed infrastructure — including improved streetscapes, bridge enhancements and potential extension of Long Branch Trail — aims to improve the connectivity between Innovation Quarter and new developments like the Metropolitan Village, which was announced in April.”

Managing available space

Pleasants has said that “innovation districts are founded on the reality of constant change and the ability to evolve.”

“We are constantly re-imagining the use of space and placemaking to maximize collaboration in a rapidly transforming digital world,” Pleasants said.

Pleasants said the delays, while challenging, have not led to any projects being eliminated because of increased costs or decreased interest from potential tenants.

“It’s up to us to manage the expectations in a way that doesn’t impede their growth,” Pleasants said.

“In broad strokes, we’re trying to refine our strategy of always having space available. Today, if you want space, we have space.”

In Phase II, however, there may be less speculative building space and more waiting to start construction after tenant commitments are made.

“We do have some existing product available — 635 & Vine comes to mind — and other lab space to address immediate growth needs, and then be able to deliver new buildings so that our users will not experience any delays,” Pleasants said.

IQ lost its largest tenant in Inmar Intelligence earlier this year when it moved out of the 635 & Vine building to downsize a few blocks west at the One West Fourth tower.

At that time, Inmar represented about 25% of the workforce in IQ.

That leaves the IQ’s own managing entity, Wake Forest University School of Medicine and affiliates, with the largest IQ presence.

Inmar’s departure means that IQ must find a new tenant (or tenants) for 242,000-square-foot anchor building that the company occupied. The Triad chapter of CBRE has been hired to handle the leasing, with spaces as small as 20,000 square feet available.

As of last week, none of the space had been occupied by a new tenant, but IQ officials say “we’re actively in talks with several potential tenants.”

The building is noteworthy for its five-story atrium lobby, abundant natural light, modern finishes, flexible floorplates and ample surface parking.

“635 Vine is an incredible, unique opportunity for office, tech, bio and research and development occupiers looking for a creative and innovative atmosphere for their employees,” said Greg Wilson, executive vice president with CBRE Triad.

Eye Institute

The first confirmed project in Phase II is the Eye Institute announced in November 2019 as part of Atrium Health’s $2.8 billion commitment to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Atrium has been the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist since October 2020.

Neither Baptist nor IQ has disclosed a timeline or capital investment estimate for the project.

The eye institute is geared toward enhancing services by its ophthalmology department. Baptist will move existing services from the main campus to the institute.

Baptist has said its current eye services “are the largest and most advanced referral center in western North Carolina with 95,000 annual patient visits.”

The eye institute “will be funded through philanthropic gifts, which will be matched by funds provided by the proposed strategic combination,” Baptist said.

Other phase II details

One focal point of Phase II will be Fogle Commons, which is described as “a linear park capable of hosting larger-scale activities like musical and arts performances, academic and corporate events, and casual play or recreation.”

The use of Fogle comes from the historic Fogle Street, a portion of which still exists and runs underneath the Long Branch Trail bridge.

Phase II calls for creating 15 acres of green space and extending the Long Branch Trail by almost half a mile, connecting it with the Third Street bridge that leads to neighborhoods in east Winston-Salem.

“This new phase of development will create the same feel and aesthetic found in the Innovation Quarter today,” Pleasants said.

“This mix of science and business, recreation and retail, green spaces and residential will bring even more vibrancy to this section of downtown Winston-Salem.”

Pleasants said there is the potential for the residential segment to be the second development component, as well as an office, laboratory and technology building.

The goal would be to serve individuals working in the Phase II section of the district, along with what Pleasants called “market-based housing.”

Grubb Properties constructed the existing 344-unit Link Apartments property in IQ next to Wake Forest BioTech Place.

Charlotte-based Grubb also owns Link Apartments Brookstown near Truist Stadium and the 244-unit Link Apartments 4th Street near the 500 West Fifth tower.

Wexford Science + Technology, a major development partner of Phase I, is expected to have a similar role for Phase II, while global design firm Perkins and Will will assist in developing and designing the master plan.

“Innovation Quarter has become one of the foremost examples of how to create a comprehensive sense of place that integrates university research, academics, entrepreneurial activity, corporate engagement, workforce development, and community inclusion,” said Thomas Osha, Wexford’s senior vice president for innovation and economic development.

ReMDO hub

Pleasants said IQ is riding momentum from recent recruitment and development successes of the RegenMed Development Organization (branded as ReMDO), a nonprofit affiliate of Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine. The organization is based in Bailey Power Plant, in Phase I of the Innovation Quarter

It is dedicated to advancing manufacturing scale-up and automation being developed within the Institute of Regenerative Medicine, which is led by Dr. Anthony Atala.

“Dr. Atala and his team have been laying the groundwork that is now attracting significant companies from around the world to conduct research,” Pleasants said.

“That really plays into our anchor theme because those companies (that) want to be near the research tend to grow, they want their brightest minds here.

“We offer the opportunity to interact with their peers around that anchor activity ... to best advance their technology.”

Pleasants said that over time, those successes and interactions will lead to more business recruitment and employment growth in IQ.

“We’re working with these companies on addressing their needs to grow beyond their capacity,” he said. “We’re running out of room for these folks.

“That really does bode well for that anchor around regenerative medicine.”

Axiom Space

ReMDO’s recent notable recruit is Axiom Space, a Houston-based company working to develop the first commercial space station. The goal of their partnership is taking the development of regenerative medicine into outer space.

The biggest expected benefit is that research, done initially on the International Space Station, “will be free from the constraints of gravity, providing great potential and benefits,” according to the entities.

“It will enable our scientific research teams to advance biomanufacturing to bring new treatments that cannot be developed on Earth, and treatments for conditions that affect the human body when exposed to the harsh environment of space travel,” Atala said.

“This partnership paves the way for an entire commercial industry on board Axiom’s space station,” Atala said.

Christian Maender, Axiom’s director of In-Space Manufacturing and Research, said his group chose the Wake Forest partners to determine the viability of commercial space initiatives for regenerative medicine.

“This has the opportunity to provide new hope for breakthrough treatments and aligns with our mission to improve life on Earth and foster possibilities beyond it,” Maender said.

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said Phase II “represents great potential for growing our economy and workforce, both within the district itself and across greater Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.”

“This exciting announcement will expand our portfolio of available space for companies to locate and grow,” he said.

“When companies and talent consider Winston-Salem, they are drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of the downtown core and the Innovation Quarter — the mix of creativity and innovation has become a symbol of Winston-Salem’s identity.”