Instruction for kids with developmental delays starts this fall at Kaleideum in Winston-Salem

Children with developmental delays will be getting instruction at the Kaleideum North museum this fall, as the museum partners with a group to take advantage of the museum's intellectual offerings.
Applied Family Services, which works with high-functioning autistic children and other children with developmental delays, will be opening its learning center at Kaleideum on Aug. 25 for a program of instruction running through May 27, 2022.
"We are filling a gap in the community to support families whose children struggle in an environment where there is too much sensory input," said Ginna Vest, the chief development officer for Applied Family Services.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., the center will offer instruction in reading, math, science, social studies and geography, Vest said. Afternoon sessions will focus on social skills development. Vest said parents can sign their children up for half-day instruction that ends at noon or full-day instruction through 3 p.m.
A teacher with certification in the Wilson learning system will be part of the staff daily, to help students with dyslexia with their reading.
Elizabeth Dampier, the executive director of Kaleideum, said that when she and officials with Applied Family Services met to discuss the program, Kaleideum North seemed like a perfect fit.
Kaleideum North, formerly known as SciWorks, has a focus on science that is appealing to many of the children who will take part in the new instruction.
"We started talking about how the museum is a multi-sensory learning lab," Dampier said. "It gives people the opportunity to have hands-on learning the whole time. One of our learning labs will be a classroom. They will be able to go out to the planetarium and interact with the exhibits."
Applied Family Services operates a "sensory-friendly" preschool and pre-K program at Parkway Presbyterian Church, where the group also operates its summer camp. At Kaleideum, the group will be serving elementary and middle school children, Vest said.
Parents who want to find out about tuition and other details should contact Vest at ginna@appliedfamilyservices.com. Scholarship assistance is available.
Vest did say that the group would like parents to have their applications in by Aug. 10. The group has a website at appliedfamilyservices.com.
Dampier said it is the first time that Kaleideum has gone into such a partnership to provide instruction. She said that future collaboration is possible when Kaleideum moves into its new headquarters downtown sometime in 2023.
"Doing something like this is different for us," Dampier said. "We have been talking about the new building. We want to find out where our place is to serve the community. This is the first year, so we will see how it goes this year. It is a perfect partnership."
Applied Family Services has been in existence for about five years, and was formed by Vest and Shanee Howell, who is the organization's executive director. Craig Richardson, a professor at Winston-Salem State University, and his wife Cathy are co-chairs of the group's board.
Kaleideum was formed in 2016 from the merger of SciWorks and The Children's Museum of Winston-Salem.
The new entity is building a new headquarters on the former sheriff's office site on Third Street in downtown Winston-Salem, at the south end of what will become Merschel Park.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently approved spending $27 million on construction of the new Kaleideum museum.
The L. David Mounts Foundation, associated with the chief executive of Inmar Intelligence in downtown Winston-Salem, recently announced a $2.5 million grant to Kaleideum for a robotics center and other science-oriented programming at the museum. The grant came along with a challenge for the community to raise an additional $500,000.
