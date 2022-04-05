Intercepting a shortage: Car supply-chain problems force the county to switch brands, even consider used cars

It's one thing when you go to the store and they're out of your preferred brand of pet food.

What do law enforcement agencies do when their vehicle of choice disappears from the lot?

That's exactly the position that Forsyth County found itself in when county officials learned in late February that their order for 17 Dodge Chargers and two Durangos, destined for the sheriff's office, was cancelled.

Not postponed, not put on back order, but cancelled altogether.

Fortunately, the county has the option of buying Ford Police Interceptor SUVs, a model based on the Explorer that's fitted up for heavy-duty law enforcement work. The county is expected to approve the purchase on Thursday.

But the challenge of dealing with the shifting sands of supply-chain issues has the county even looking at getting used cars for some fleet functions.

"A lot of things are out of our control," Scott Angell, the director of the county's General Services Department, told members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during a recent meeting. "We feel like we are at that point of needing to have our name in the hat anytime there is an opportunity."

And it's not like a county staffer can just go out and drive an Interceptor from the car lot: Angell told commissioners on March 10 that it can take 30 weeks or more to get an Interceptor delivered after its been ordered.

Assistant Winston-Salem City Manager Johnnie Taylor said it took the city five to six months to get in the 75 Interceptors the city ordered last September.

"I think there is considerable delay now because of the supply chain," Taylor said. "Everyone has been experiencing some difficulty."

County officials saw an advantage in getting Chargers because of the lower cost and the efficiencies that having one standard car in the fleet can produce. Law enforcement vehicles have to have mounts for computers and weapons, a partition between the officer's front seat and the back seat, a brush guard for the front and other features, not to mention the flashing lights on top.

With only Chargers in the fleet, the county garage could re-use a lot of the equipment if it was still in good shape, when swapping an old car for a replacement. Stephen Brinegar, the county's fleet manager, pointed out a light bar on one vehicle at the garage that has been rebuilt three times for continued use.

Last December, Angell thought he had successfully scrambled to line up the 17 new Chargers. Thinking he had until January to put in the order, he was suddenly told in mid-December that the order window was closing within days and that production of the vehicles would be extremely limited.

Angell went to the county board that month and got informal approval from the board to go ahead and put in the order and then come back later for formal approval. It was either that or lose the cars, county officials thought.

In turned out to be for naught when the order was cancelled in February. Even the ordering period for 2023 Chargers won't open until later this summer, and county officials say they hear the Charger is close to ceasing production altogether.

Plan B

Law enforcement officers can't rely on a used car while they're doing typical patrol duties, but County Manager Dudley Watts told commissioners recently used cars can fill other roles in the county fleet.

"We have strategized around how to keep that fleet going, given the shortages," Watts told the board. "We have two vehicles the sheriff's office needs to get replaced now. They are pretty flexible in what they can use, because they can be undercover, they can be at the school resource office or what have you."

But, as Watts explained, the county's purchasing procedures were preventing decisions from being made quickly enough:

"If you go out to the used vehicle market, nobody's going to hold them," Watts said. "We can't get back to the board in time to lock down the vehicle. We have tried a couple times and we have lost every single one of them."

Watts said the county had located a 2016 GMC Acadia and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that together could be bought for around $62,000, but that the county's policy forbids purchases over $50,000 without board approval.

Watts asked, and got, informal permission to make the purchases without formal approval. The county may also act to allow future purchases to take place on the fly as well, at least though the end of the fiscal year.

The Interceptor is a little pricier than the Charger the county had it eye on: $35,000 versus $29,000 for a vehicle. As a result, the total cost of the purchase will rise by almost $100,000, to nearly $700,000.

Taylor, with the city, said the Interceptor has gotten good reviews from city police on how it handles on the job. Prior to the purchase, the city fleet has had a mix of different vehicles.

"Standardization makes it easier to have parts available," Taylor said. "We have been pleased with the Interceptor."

