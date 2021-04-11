 Skip to main content
Interstate 40 reopens near Hanes Mall Boulevard after single-vehicle crash.
Interstate 40 reopens near Hanes Mall Boulevard after single-vehicle crash.

Part of Interstate 40 was temporarily shut down Sunday after a single-car crash with serious injuries, Winston-Salem police said in a news release. All lanes have now reopened.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No details were immediately available about what happened. 

I-40 was shut down to one lane of traffic between Peters Creek Parkway and Hanes Mall Boulevard. 

