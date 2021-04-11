Interstate 40 reopens near Hanes Mall Boulevard after single-vehicle crash.

Part of Interstate 40 was temporarily shut down Sunday after a single-car crash with serious injuries, Winston-Salem police said in a news release. All lanes have now reopened.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No details were immediately available about what happened.
I-40 was shut down to one lane of traffic between Peters Creek Parkway and Hanes Mall Boulevard.
336-727-7326
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Hewlett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today