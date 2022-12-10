Investigators: Plane made sputtering sound, flew upside down before crashing in Winston-Salem

A plane that crashed last month in Winston-Salem was flying upside down and making a sputtering sound before it hit the ground, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Pilot Joe Kreher Jr. and his wife, Patty Kreher, both of Freeburg, Ill., died in the crash, which happened about 11:10 a.m. Nov. 19.

A witness at nearby Winston Lake Golf Course told NTSB investigators that he watched the airplane traveling northwest overhead and heard it “making a sputtering sound,” according to the NTSB preliminary report.

The witness said the plane, a Piper PA-30, appeared to be “flying at a 45-degree angle and veering right” as it flew overhead, according to the report.

The witness said, “It flew until completely inverted upside down, then plunged out of sight, under (the) tree-line,” according to the report.

The pilot, Joe Kreher, had reported to the control tower at Smith Reynolds Airport that his aircraft was experiencing engine trouble.

The pilot wanted to circle the airport for a second attempt, said Pete Wentz, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

An air traffic controller cleared Kreher to land, and Kreher confirmed the radio transmission, but continued past the runway, according to the report.

The control tower approved a request from Kreher to make a 360-degree right turn. Kreher made no further radio transmission.

The plane took off at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 19 from St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Ill., according to the report. The plane stopped at London Magee Airport in London, Ky., before it flew to Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem.

Freeburg is a suburb of St. Louis.

The couple planned on visiting their son and grandchild, who live in Winston-Salem, for Thanksgiving and had made the trip by plane several times before, a family member told FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Their son, Brian Kreher, declined to comment last month when contacted by the Journal.

Joe Kreher, president of General Machine Inc., also in Freeburg, was the founder of a limited liability corporation listed as the owner of the aircraft, which has been in service for more than 20 years, according to registration records.