Investigators: Waste Management employee was pinned between a truck and a bulldozer before he died at landfill in Winston-Salem
Investigators: Waste Management employee was pinned between a truck and a bulldozer before he died at landfill in Winston-Salem

A Stokes County man was pinned between a truck and a bulldozer in a fatal workplace accident June 11 at Winston-Salem Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility, authorities said Tuesday.

Thomas Michael Thompson, 63, of Pinnacle was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, Winston-Salem police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that Thompson was pinned between the two vehicles at the site, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Labor said.

The department's Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the circumstances that led to Thompson's death. The investigation may take up to six months to complete, the spokeswoman said.

Thomas was an employee of the Waste Management Inc., police said.

When officers arrived at the scene at 4:36 p.m. last Friday, they found Thompson unresponsive. Police didn't describe the injuries that Thompson suffered.

