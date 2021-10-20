Is North Carolina holding some cash for you? Check state website to find out.

On its face, taking financial advice from a sopping wet, half-naked man doesn’t seem like the best idea.

But in this instance, when the man in question was state Treasurer Dale Folwell, heeding what he had to say turned up a pile of cash—$987.65 to be precise – from some $919 million in unclaimed funds managed by the state.

How, pray tell, does that work?

The story begins with a Sunday afternoon exchange of pleasantries on a pool deck with Folwell – he’d just finished a late -season swim, so lift your mind out of the gutter – and his enthusiasm for his job in Raleigh.

The promise of free money, especially when delivered by a politician sounds too good to be true – or even legal. But this one time it paid to pay attention.

“Nccash.com,” he said. “Type in your name and see what’s in there. It’s one of the coolest things about being the treasurer, getting money back to the people it belongs to.”

Easy to understand

If you’ve ever talked to Folwell about anything related to finances, it’s fairly obvious that he knows his stuff.