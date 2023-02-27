A Winston-Salem resident, 21-year-old Rohan Kapileshwari, returned to the "Jeopardy!" soundstage for an episode that was recorded back in January and aired Monday night.

He came in second, but though he didn't move on to the next round, he said he was happy with the results.

Kapileshwari previously competed on the show back in 2018 during a Teen Tournament, when he was a senior at Atkins, and returned for a High School Reunion Tournament that is currently underway with fellow veterans of the high school competition.

Kapileshwari said that going back onto the show after four years, he wanted to think more carefully about what kind of choices he made this time around and not get caught up in the moment. That strategy, he said, "made it more purposeful, it made it feel different in that way."

He got the Final Jeopardy question — "Once Africa's largest country in area, it dropped to third in 2011 when a portion of it declared independence" correct, with the answer "What is Sudan?"

However, fellow contestant Claire Sattler — who had gone into Final Jeopardy in the lead — also got the answer right and bet more aggressively than Kapileshwari did, ending up with $18,411 and a spot in the semi-finals, which begin March 3. Kapileshwari finished the night with $9,205.

The first time he was on the show back in 2018, Kapileshwari said, "I was so caught up in the moment I didn't have a chance to appreciate how much fun it was."

This time around, "I was savoring the moment, I know from last time around how cool it was, and the first thing on my mind was definitely to enjoy it."