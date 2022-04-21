Is your Earth Day T-shirt environmentally friendly?

The T-shirt has become a medium of choice for Americans looking to proclaim their commitment to just about any conceivable cause.

Earth Day has been one of them since its inception in 1970.

But more than a half-century later, in an America already affected by climate change, obsessed with sustainability and conscious of carbon footprints, what does that new “Save the Planet!” T-shirt really say about our devotion to protecting the Earth?

Consider the impact that one piece of clothing has had — and will continue to have — on the environment.

About 700 gallons of water are used to create the average T-shirt, according to a report on water scarcity by the World Wildlife Fund.

The production of just one T-shirt emits as much carbon dioxide as a typical gas-powered vehicle traveling 6 miles, according to the Carbon Trust, a Great Britain-based climate consulting organization. Carbon Dioxide accounts for 79% of all human-caused U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

At every station in its lifecycle — from the farm where the cotton is grown and harvested to the landfill where it’s ultimately disposed – a T-shirt is responsible for pollution, said Karen Leonas, a professor at the Wilson School of Textiles at N.C. State University who has done extensive research on the environmental impacts of textile and apparel production and consumption.

“There are just so many variables that I wouldn’t want to try to come up with a T-shirt’s carbon footprint,” Leonas added.

Globalization contributes to one of those variables.

The cotton harvested from a field can travel more than 10,000 miles by the time it becomes a finished T-shirt and reaches a retail distribution center, Leonas noted.

That’s because the production process seldom takes place in one country — or even on one continent.

“When you think of transportation being one of the leading contributors of carbon dioxide, that’s a lot of miles,” she said.

That T-shirt also is the product of a textile industry that produces about one-fifth of the world’s industrial water pollution and 10% of the greenhouse gas that causes climate change.

Winston-Salem-based apparel-maker HanesBrands Inc. — for whom T-shirts are a big seller — doesn’t track the full lifecycle impact of individual products but is moving in that direction ahead of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s expected adoption of expanded emission-disclosure requirements for public companies, said Senior Vice President for Communications Kirk Saville

“We take an overall view of our products as part of our commitment to providing sustainability for all,” he added. “This means that our commitment to people, planet and product is a part of every piece of apparel we offer, whether it’s the sustainable cotton we use, our progress in reducing greenhouse gases or the work we do to build the communities where we live and work.”

HanesBrands, which employs 61,000 people in 47 countries, is about halfway toward its goal of moving to 100% renewable energy by 2030, the company announced this week.

Biomass facilities provide the bulk of power to HanesBrands plants in the Dominican Republic and El Salvador that, combined, produce more than half of the company’s products. HanesBrands also is moving toward aggressive reduction goals for water use, as well as wastewater and solid waste.

Shirt cycle

Here is a look at the production process of a typical T-shirt.

Cotton is grown on a farm. In the U.S. the process involves using large equipment to prepare the fields, plant and harvest the cotton, then press it into bales. Extensive irrigation and pesticide application is necessary in some parts of the world, but not in the U.S.

The bales are transported to a ginning facility where machinery separates the seeds from the cotton.

The cotton then is transported to a spinning facility, where machines twist together drawn-out strands of cotton into yarn.

From there, the yarn is taken to a knitting facility where machines stitch it into fabric.

The rough, gray fabric next goes to a “finishing” facility, where it is washed and dried (often multiple times). Chemicals are used to achieve the right texture, weight and appearance. Bleaching then removes coloring ahead of the dyeing process. This process uses large amounts of water and energy.

The “finished” fabric is cut into patterned shapes, then sewn to create the shirt.

The shirt is dyed or bleached to the desired color.

If screen printing is applied to the shirt, that often is done at yet another facility.

The finished shirt is shipped to a distribution center.

“Every step adds emissions,” Leonas noted. “And there’s transportation involved between most of them, which adds more.”

But more than half of greenhouse gas emissions tied to a T-shirt over its entire lifetime are produced after a consumer starts to wear it, she added.

Washing and drying a typical T-shirt over the shirt’s lifetime actually accounts for more emissions than the entire production process.

“We’re really trying to make people cold-water wash,” Leonas said.

Companies continue to develop detergents that get clothing just as clean in cold water.

Full footprint

According to Carbon Trust, here’s the entire breakdown of carbon emissions tied to one T-shirt:

Growing and harvesting cotton: 14%

Production of fiber and fabric: 21%

Cutting and sewing of the shirt: 5%

Distribution: 2%

Retail sale: 5%

Use: 52%

Disposal: 3%

All told, a typical T-shirt is responsible for emissions equal to what would be produced by a typical gas-powered vehicle traveling more than 30 miles.

Companies like HanesBrands that use organic cotton, employ renewable energy and treat much of their own wastewater have a much smaller carbon footprint. Being familiar with the manufacturer is important in selecting a sustainable product.

Buying a shirt made from recycled material or picking one up at a second-hand store would be a greener way to celebrate Earth Day, Leonas suggested.

That’s one T-shirt that didn’t have to be produced in a factory or sent to a landfill.

“You’re not depleting natural resources and increasing water use and creating waste,” she explained. “That’s how a circular economy should work.”

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

