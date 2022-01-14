It could take longer for plows to reach some roads. But NC, Winston-Salem officials say they’re ready winter storm.

Despite labor shortages, state transportation and Winston-Salem officials say they'll be ready for the coming winter storm, although they also caution that it could take longer to reach some roads.

With forecasts currently calling for 4-6 inches of snow and sleet in Forsyth County on Sunday, city and state workers were already putting down brine Friday at strategic locations.

"We have 25 vehicles to put on the road," said Randy Britton, a spokesman for Winston-Salem. "We are doing everything we can to operate all 25, and we feel good about hitting that number."

While open positions and COVID-19 absences are hitting the city's field operations department hard, Britton said that the city is able to draw on workers from other departments such as sanitation, where workers have the commercial driver's licenses needed to operate the big trucks.

The city's done the math. With 25 vehicles to operate for two 12-hour shifts, plus other workers to load salt and carry out tasks that keep operations going at City Yard, it takes about 40 workers per shift to keep all the plows and trucks moving.

The wild card? COVID-19.

Unpredictable