It could take longer for plows to reach some roads. But NC, Winston-Salem officials say they’re ready winter storm.

Despite labor shortages, state transportation and Winston-Salem officials say they'll be ready for the coming winter storm, although they also caution that it could take longer to reach some roads.
With forecasts currently calling for 4-6 inches of snow and sleet in Forsyth County on Sunday, city and state workers were already putting down brine Friday at strategic locations.
"We have 25 vehicles to put on the road," said Randy Britton, a spokesman for Winston-Salem. "We are doing everything we can to operate all 25, and we feel good about hitting that number."
While open positions and COVID-19 absences are hitting the city's field operations department hard, Britton said that the city is able to draw on workers from other departments such as sanitation, where workers have the commercial driver's licenses needed to operate the big trucks.
The city's done the math. With 25 vehicles to operate for two 12-hour shifts, plus other workers to load salt and carry out tasks that keep operations going at City Yard, it takes about 40 workers per shift to keep all the plows and trucks moving.
The wild card? COVID-19.
Unpredictable
"It remains to be seen if we will have enough (workers)," Britton said. "The problem is the COVID factor. You have people available today, you build your roster, and then within 24 hours someone comes down and you have to quarantine. The number is fluid."
John Rhyne, division maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said staff levels are down to 70% due to COVID-19. That means it will take longer to clear some roads than it normally does — "most likely those secondary, low-volume roads," Rhyne said.
But the state crews also have been working to get a head start by brining some roads early.
"As the forecast changes, we will adjust," Rhyne said Friday morning. "But right now, we are planning to bring in our crews early Sunday morning. Then we will address the weather, start plowing, apply salt as needed ... and work through the event in shifts."
As is usual, the first priority will be clearing interstate highways and high-traffic arteries. To augment the division's fleet of 120 pieces of equipment for five counties, the state also will be drawing on 240 pieces of equipment brought in on contract.
As with the city, the state staffing situation is fluid because of COVID-19. The number of workers could even go up as people end their quarantines and get back to work.
Stay put for safety
Highway officials say the best plan for people during the storm is to avoid driving in it, especially as the storm begins and brings the chance of rapidly changing conditions. Drivers need to keep a sharp eye out for snow removal equipment and give the trucks plenty of room.
Weather forecasters are saying Forsyth County could see ice accumulation with the storm, and any ice on the roads will make travel much more dangerous, officials said.
Even those who stay home need to be ready to deal with possible power outages, said August Vernon, the emergency management director in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Vernon said residents should have a supply of non-perishable food and flashlights or battery-powered lanterns. If people have kerosene heaters, he said, they need to be properly vented. Gas-powered generators must be kept outside and away from windows and doors.
Duke Energy officials said the company is bringing in 600 workers from as far away as Florida and the Midwest to help restore power, as well as some 1,000 workers from other utility companies.
In the meantime, the company said customers should have alternate shelter arrangements available, especially for the elderly or people with special medical needs.
