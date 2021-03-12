It’s been one year since Forsyth’s first COVID-19 case. On the anniversary, leaders announced 8,400 will be vaccinated this weekend.

"The three we have now are all highly effective and safe, and personally, I would get any one of them," Ohl said. "I wouldn't spend a lot of time picking or choosing. The best vaccine that you can get is the one vaccine that you can get quickest."

Ohl said vaccinations have made big inroads on the pandemic, with reduced hospital admissions thanks to a 60% to 65% vaccination rate among people who are 65 years or older.

Ohl said he's "never been more optimistic" since the COVID-19 pandemic struck Forsyth a year ago.

According to tests, Ohl said, people who get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "have a zero percent chance of dying" and an almost negligible chance of ending up in a hospital intensive-care unit.

Swift said the number of vaccinations Saturday and Sunday will be more than double the typical daily vaccination rate of 1,500 people, thanks to a new system that involves emailing bar codes to people with appointments and scanning the codes in when people arrive at the Education Building at the fairgrounds.

This weekend's vaccinations are for health care workers, seniors and essential frontline workers. About 30% of the vaccines will go to people in groups that historically have had less access to health care.