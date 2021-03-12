It’s been one year since Forsyth’s first COVID-19 case. On the anniversary, leaders announced 8,400 will be vaccinated this weekend.

A mass-vaccination event at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will give 8,400 people the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Friday through Sunday, in what health officials call a significant leap forward to returning life to normal.
Making their announcement on the one-year anniversary of Forsyth County's first confirmed case of COVID-19, county health director Joshua Swift and officials from Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant Health held a joint press conference Friday to recommend that people get vaccinated as soon as they get the chance.
All the slots for this weekend's event are taken, but the officials said they're working to make sure everyone gets a chance to get a shot.
"We are all committed to getting this vaccine into arms, to ending this pandemic, and to making sure that there is equitable access to this vaccine throughout our community," said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president of Novant Health and president of the Novant Health physician network.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, professor of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist, extolled the virtues of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but added that it is more important to get whatever shot you can get the soonest.
Approved vaccines include the double-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
"The three we have now are all highly effective and safe, and personally, I would get any one of them," Ohl said. "I wouldn't spend a lot of time picking or choosing. The best vaccine that you can get is the one vaccine that you can get quickest."
Ohl said vaccinations have made big inroads on the pandemic, with reduced hospital admissions thanks to a 60% to 65% vaccination rate among people who are 65 years or older.
Ohl said he's "never been more optimistic" since the COVID-19 pandemic struck Forsyth a year ago.
According to tests, Ohl said, people who get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "have a zero percent chance of dying" and an almost negligible chance of ending up in a hospital intensive-care unit.
Swift said the number of vaccinations Saturday and Sunday will be more than double the typical daily vaccination rate of 1,500 people, thanks to a new system that involves emailing bar codes to people with appointments and scanning the codes in when people arrive at the Education Building at the fairgrounds.
This weekend's vaccinations are for health care workers, seniors and essential frontline workers. About 30% of the vaccines will go to people in groups that historically have had less access to health care.
While progress is steady Ohl said Forsyth County is still some distance away from the "herd immunity" that results when a large percentage of the people are immune to a disease.
"We'll still need to mask and limit the numbers who get together" for some time, Ohl said.
But Ohl said vaccines "not only protect you, they protect the people around you in the community."
"Vaccines are reducing the transmission from one person to another," Ohl said. "They are slowing the virus down."
