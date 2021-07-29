It’s on to the finals: Local Army veteran advances in “Forged in Fire” competition

On Wednesday in the Sergeant Duel, Lopez was challenged with making a M1915 Bolo Bayonet, a hybrid version of the bolo knife and the traditional bayonet designed at the turn of the 20th century and discontinued by World War II.

Lopez said he was happy to be tasked with making his blade out of chainsaw canister damascus.

“That’s one thing that I’m very comfortable with,” he said. “I’ve done it before.”

He praised Jonathan Allen, a previous “Forged in Fire” champion who lives in Tobaccoville, for teaching him how to make the canisters.

“The same way he did it, that’s the same way that I kept doing it throughout the years, and that pretty much prepared me,” Lopez said.

He had a choice when it came to the handle for his bayonet and decided on a leather stacked handle.

Since the episode aired, Lopez said he has been getting positive comments from people on Facebook and Instagram.

He said he cannot say how he did in the finale, which was pre-recorded.

“Forged in Fire” viewers will have to watch to find out.

“All I can say is I tried my best and I had fun,” Lopez said.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.