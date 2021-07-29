It’s on to the finals: Local Army veteran advances in “Forged in Fire” competition

In a head-to-head duel Wednesday night on an episode of the History Channel's “Forged in Fire,” Winston-Salem resident Fermin Lopez was named a finalist after an Armed Forces Redeployment Tournament duel.
Lopez, a U.S. Army veteran, won $2,000 and the opportunity to join three other duel winners in the finals.
Having fun was a big part of Lopez’s focus as he competed.
“I went there to have fun,” Lopez said. “Whether I won or lost, I was there to have fun.”
In 2019, Lopez made his first appearance as a contestant on “Forged in Fire” when top bladesmiths from each branch of the U.S. military — Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy — competed to earn a $50,000 prize. Lopez was a finalist in that competition.
Most recently, “Forged in Fire” welcomed back eight armed forces members — and former “Forged In Fire” competitors — to go head-to-head against one another in an intense five-hour battle.
On July 21, four competitors participated in two head-to-head duels in Part 1, with two winners heading to the final tournament. On Wednesday, Lopez participated in one of two head-to-head duels in Part 2 and won his duel.
The two winners from the first episode and the two winners from the second episode will meet Aug. 4 for the third and final tournament when the winner will be named champion and receive $10,000.
On Wednesday in the Sergeant Duel, Lopez was challenged with making a M1915 Bolo Bayonet, a hybrid version of the bolo knife and the traditional bayonet designed at the turn of the 20th century and discontinued by World War II.
Lopez said he was happy to be tasked with making his blade out of chainsaw canister damascus.
“That’s one thing that I’m very comfortable with,” he said. “I’ve done it before.”
He praised Jonathan Allen, a previous “Forged in Fire” champion who lives in Tobaccoville, for teaching him how to make the canisters.
“The same way he did it, that’s the same way that I kept doing it throughout the years, and that pretty much prepared me,” Lopez said.
He had a choice when it came to the handle for his bayonet and decided on a leather stacked handle.
Since the episode aired, Lopez said he has been getting positive comments from people on Facebook and Instagram.
He said he cannot say how he did in the finale, which was pre-recorded.
“Forged in Fire” viewers will have to watch to find out.
“All I can say is I tried my best and I had fun,” Lopez said.
