Vigil

People gather for a vigil in honor of John Neville at Bailey Park on Wednesday in Winston-Salem.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

More than 70 people gathered Wednesday night at a vigil in downtown Winston-Salem's Bailey Park to honor John Elliott Neville and his family. The participants called for justice for Neville, who died in December after injuries he sustained at the Forsyth County jail.

The vigil took place after video footage was released earlier Wednesday that showed Neville saying, "I can't breathe," dozens of times over three minutes while he was in a "hog-tie" restraint position inside a jail cell.

Neville, 56, died of a brain injury on Dec. 4, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Five detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with his death.

During Wednesday's vigil, participants turned on cellphone flashlights and sang songs. Three speakers urged the participants to seek justice for Neville's death.

The Rev. Willard Bass, the executive director of the Institute for Dismantling Racism, said he was awed by the diversity of the vigil's participants.

"God created us all in God's image," Bass said. "He calls us to the task. I yearn to have justice and accountability."

Terrance Hawkins, a member of the Drum Major Alliance, said he was disturbed that it took more than six months for the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office to bring charges in the case and for the video footage of  events leading to Neville's death to be publicly released.

"White supremacy continues to have its way in this city, in this state, in this country and in this world," Hawkins said. "We want justice, and we want it now."

Bushi Yamato, a Buddist monk, sat on the grass as he delivered his speech. 

"There is a great deal of energy in this circle," Yamato said. "Take this energy and be brave with it."

The United States cannot be a great nation if its mistreats people, Yamato said. 

"In 2020, they are still killing us like it's 1965," Yamato said. "It takes human beings to fix this."

The people responsible for Neville's death will be held accountable, Yamato said. 

"They can no longer kill you," he said.

Tremaine Stubbs, one of Neville's sons, read a statement at the vigil. 

"There is no reason that a grown man should be calling for his mama when she is no longer with us," Stubbs said in part. "I can't breathe man. My daddy is gone for no reason."

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments