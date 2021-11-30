'It's far from over.' Pilot Mountain fire tops 1,000 acres, 20% contained.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the forest service considered the fire 20% contained, Holt said, adding that the figure does not represent the size of the area still burning.

“That means 20% of those containment lines, we feel we could walk away from and they’d need no attention,” he explained.

Firefighters on Monday afternoon intentionally burned leaves, trees and other materials on the forest floor that could act as fuel.

“In some areas the fire was progressing (on its own) down the mountain very quickly, and other areas were more patchy,” Holt said in explaining the intentional burn strategy. “Firefighters … were just bringing that fire down the mountain with the assistance of drip torches.”

Firefighters will also soak unaffected areas with water in a process they refer to as “mopping up.”

“It’s a dirty, slow process,” Holt said.

One of the next steps in fighting the fire will be determining how far inside the containment line to carry out that process, he said.

“A lot of times, if you mop up 100 feet in and you still have some heat, that’s OK,” he explained. “We can monitor that heat until we get significant rainfall.

336-727-7204

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.