Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back multiple times Aug. 23 by police in Kenosha, Wis., released a video message from his hospital bed this weekend.
Blake, 29, who lived in Winston-Salem for much of his time growing up, said it hurts to breathe, hurts to sleep, hurts to move from side to side, even hurts to eat.
#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020
“It’s a lot more life to live …,” Blake said in the message posted by attorney Ben Crump. “Your life, and not only just your life, your legs, something you need to move around and forward in life, can be taken from you like this ….”
He added, “Change our lives out there.”
Jacob Blake's father said Friday that his "happy-go-lucky" son is optimistic for his future, although he remains paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times by a Kenosha, Wis., police officer.
Jacob Blake Sr., speaking by video chat from a Milwaukee hotel, told The Associated Press that the past two weeks have been "surreal" and "like a dream" and he's mentally worn out. He said he's been receiving death threats, which he said he couldn't talk about in detail.
"It's been hard on everybody," Blake Sr., who drove from North Carolina to be with his hospitalized son, said.
Blake was released from intensive care this week and "is doing a little bit better," his father told the AP.
