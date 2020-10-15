'Jagged Little Pill' leads Tony Awards nominations with 15; UNCSA alumni among nominees

Nipping on the heels of "Jagged Little Pill" for overall numbers of nominations is "Moulin Rouge!," a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's hyperactive 2001 movie about the goings-on in a turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub, that got 14 nods.

Paloma Garcia Lee, a 2008 graduate of the high-school program at UNCSA, is in the ensemble of "Moulin Rouge," Whitaker said.

Two very different offerings are tied with 12: "Slave Play," Jeremy O. Harris' groundbreaking, bracing work that mixes race, sex, taboo desires and class, exploring the legacy of slavery in interracial sexual dynamics, and "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," which tells the rock icon's life with songs that include "Let's Stay Together" and "Proud Mary."

Lindsay Jones, a 1992 graduate of UNCSA and an adjunct faculty member in its School of Design and Production, was nominated for best original score and best sound design for "Slave Play," Whitaker said.

The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before. During most years, there are 26 competitive categories; this year there are 25 with several depleted ones.