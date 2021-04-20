Jamie Rogers Southern of Bookmarks named the organization’s executive director

After a nationwide search, the board of directors of Bookmarks has named Jamie Rogers Southern the organization’s executive director.

Southern had been Bookmark’s interim executive director since October. She started with Bookmarks as a volunteer at the 2009 Festival of Books & Authors.

She replaces Ginger Hendricks who resigned from Bookmarks in July after 10 years with the organization.

“Jamie was by far the most qualified candidate, and we are fortunate to have her take the helm and lead Bookmarks into the future,” Barbara C. Raffaldini, the board chairwoman for Bookmarks, said. “Jamie’s dedication to and love of Bookmarks are evident. Her desire for Bookmarks to be a force for good in our community is inspiring.”

Prior to becoming interim executive director, Southern worked as Bookmarks’ operations director for nine years. She previously worked as an education coordinator with the American Booksellers Association, managed an independent bookstore in Alabama and ran her own events company.

Southern said that one of her main focuses in the coming months will be Book with Purpose, an all-ages and communitywide anti-racism initiative, which is part of Bookmarks’ Books with Purpose program.