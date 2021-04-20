Jamie Rogers Southern of Bookmarks named the organization’s executive director

After a nationwide search, the board of directors of Bookmarks has named Jamie Rogers Southern the organization’s executive director.
Southern had been Bookmark’s interim executive director since October. She started with Bookmarks as a volunteer at the 2009 Festival of Books & Authors.
She replaces Ginger Hendricks who resigned from Bookmarks in July after 10 years with the organization.
“Jamie was by far the most qualified candidate, and we are fortunate to have her take the helm and lead Bookmarks into the future,” Barbara C. Raffaldini, the board chairwoman for Bookmarks, said. “Jamie’s dedication to and love of Bookmarks are evident. Her desire for Bookmarks to be a force for good in our community is inspiring.”
Prior to becoming interim executive director, Southern worked as Bookmarks’ operations director for nine years. She previously worked as an education coordinator with the American Booksellers Association, managed an independent bookstore in Alabama and ran her own events company.
Southern said that one of her main focuses in the coming months will be Book with Purpose, an all-ages and communitywide anti-racism initiative, which is part of Bookmarks’ Books with Purpose program.
“Everyone deserves the chance to see themselves in books and to know that books exist for them to be inspired, entertained and educated,” Southern said.
The Book with Purpose anti-racism initiative is scheduled to run from mid-May through Bookmark’s 16th Annual Festival of Books & Authors on Sept. 25.
Southern said a lot of hybrid events are planned to get people comfortable with being in-person again as well as efforts to bring the festival back in the fall in a safe way.
“We’re working with over two dozen community partners on that event,” Southern said of Book with Purpose.
