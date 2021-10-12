 Skip to main content
Jefferson Middle School student struck by car on Robinhood Road. He received minor injuries, Winston-Salem police said.
Jefferson Middle School student struck by car on Robinhood Road. He received minor injuries, Winston-Salem police said.

A boy was struck by car in a crosswalk on Robinhood Road early Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said. 

The boy received minor injuries when he was knocked to the pavement and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police did not name the boy. Fox8/WGHP, the Journal's newsgathering partner reported the boy is 13 and was walking to Jefferson Middle School. 

Police said William Keith Hobgood, 50, was making a left turn from Huntingreen Lane onto Robinhood Road about 7:08 a.m. when his car struck the boy, who was walking in a crosswalk across Robinhood Road.

Hobgood was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian. 

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

