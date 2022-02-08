'Jeopardy!' champion from East Bend will be back tonight

Lawrence Long is now the "Jeopardy!" Champion, having won Monday night's round with an answer about, of all things, Trivial Pursuit. And tonight (Feb. 8), at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY, he gets to defend his crown.

Well, technically, that happened back in November, when the show was recorded, but he's had to keep mum about the results for several months now.

"Jeopardy!" requires that contestants not share the results publicly until after the episodes air — including how long they were on the show. Long said only a few people know how he did, and he's philosophical about having to keep that a secret.

"There's this space when people talk about something that exists in the past, but it hasn't happened yet on the broadcast stage and you can't talk about it," he said. "I do think there's merit to that — the reveal of what happens, the drama of seeing it unfold live, there is something to that."

Long, who was born in Winston-Salem and now lives in East Bend, won $23,201 on Monday night's episode, unseating the previous "Jeopardy!" champion. Known to his friends as "Skip," he's a medical student, a stay-at-home uncle to his 11-year-old niece and a member of the Bunker Dogs improv comedy group.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}