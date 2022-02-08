'Jeopardy!' champion from East Bend will be back tonight

Lawrence Long is now the "Jeopardy!" Champion, having won Monday night's round with an answer about, of all things, Trivial Pursuit. And tonight (Feb. 8), at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY, he gets to defend his crown.
Well, technically, that happened back in November, when the show was recorded, but he's had to keep mum about the results for several months now.
"Jeopardy!" requires that contestants not share the results publicly until after the episodes air — including how long they were on the show. Long said only a few people know how he did, and he's philosophical about having to keep that a secret.
"There's this space when people talk about something that exists in the past, but it hasn't happened yet on the broadcast stage and you can't talk about it," he said. "I do think there's merit to that — the reveal of what happens, the drama of seeing it unfold live, there is something to that."
Long, who was born in Winston-Salem and now lives in East Bend, won $23,201 on Monday night's episode, unseating the previous "Jeopardy!" champion. Known to his friends as "Skip," he's a medical student, a stay-at-home uncle to his 11-year-old niece and a member of the Bunker Dogs improv comedy group.
He gathered with family and friends at Joymongers Beer Hall to watch Monday's episode live.
Several friends texted him when host Mayim Bialik winked at him after an answer about winking, saying she had been flirting with him.
"I didn't see the wink during the game," he said. "I was probably too involved to enjoy it."
On Joymonger's Facebook page Monday night, the staff wrote, "What an honor to host tonight's Jeopardy winner, Lawrence Long and his family and friends while they watched his TV debut at the Barrel Hall. We're rooting for weeks of big wins Lawrence!"
And he's already become the subject of various memes. His teammates at Bunker Dogs Improv posted a picture of him looking excited with the text "When You Hit That Daily Double TWICE", and several memes have also popped up on the popular "Just Winston-Salem Memes" Facebook group.
One poster asked why he reminded her of Neil Patrick Harris, and another compared him, with his stylish suit and dapper mustache, to a mystery novel character, asking "If he's there, then who is solving the mystery of the dead gardener in Lord Farquhar's stables?"
Long said he will probably miss tonight's episode when it airs live. "I'm taking an online test and my nutrition class," he said. " I may watch it later, but schoolwork calls."