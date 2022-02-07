'Jeopardy!' has a champion from East Bend

Lawrence Long from East Bend has watched "Jeopardy!" since he was a child and even auditioned for it back in 2013 when he was in New York City. He didn't make it on the show then, and says he didn't really pay much attention to the show afterward until the COVID-19 pandemic got him watching the show again.

"I decided to audition again in September of 2020," he said. "I got a follow-up test in June of 2021, and then a Zoom audition in July/August. I got the call in October."

Long, who will turn 43 on Saturday, made it through his first appearance on Monday evening's episode of "Jeopardy!," winning more than $23,000 and the title of champion.

The Final Jeopardy clue on Monday's episode: "Its co-creator said adding an 'L' to the end of the 1st word in the original title of this board game invented in 1979 'made it.'"

Long was the only contestant to correctly answer, "What is Trivial Pursuit?"

His total winnings from his first day: $23,201.

As is standard practice with the show, he isn't allowed to discuss how he did or whether he lasted more than one episode. He will be seen next on Tuesday's episode, airing at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY CBS-2.