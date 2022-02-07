'Jeopardy!' has a champion from East Bend

Lawrence Long from East Bend has watched "Jeopardy!" since he was a child and even auditioned for it back in 2013 when he was in New York City. He didn't make it on the show then, and says he didn't really pay much attention to the show afterward until the COVID-19 pandemic got him watching the show again.
"I decided to audition again in September of 2020," he said. "I got a follow-up test in June of 2021, and then a Zoom audition in July/August. I got the call in October."
Long, who will turn 43 on Saturday, made it through his first appearance on Monday evening's episode of "Jeopardy!," winning more than $23,000 and the title of champion.
The Final Jeopardy clue on Monday's episode: "Its co-creator said adding an 'L' to the end of the 1st word in the original title of this board game invented in 1979 'made it.'"
Long was the only contestant to correctly answer, "What is Trivial Pursuit?"
His total winnings from his first day: $23,201.
As is standard practice with the show, he isn't allowed to discuss how he did or whether he lasted more than one episode. He will be seen next on Tuesday's episode, airing at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY CBS-2.
On the show, he is described as "a nursing student and stay-at-home uncle." He's also a performer and improv comic, and part of the local Bunker Dogs comedy group.
And his background is even more diverse; after graduating with a bachelor's degree in English from Clemson, he went on to graduate school and worked with the North Carolina wine industry, then became a sommelier at a restaurant in the Chicago area while studying improv at Chicago theaters iO and the Annoyance Theatre, and comedy writing with the legendary Second City comedy troupe.
He moved back to North Carolina when his niece was born in 2010 so he could help out his sister. Calling himself a 'stay-at-home uncle', he said, "started as a sort of joke to support and undermine my sister's authority as a parent. I love her, but she used to pull my hair."
He helped take care of his niece and continued working in the restaurant industry until 2018, then got certified as a EMT in 2020. And he also became part of Bunker Dogs, which was founded in 2015.
Long began prepping for "Jeopardy" last June, studying old episodes and using online resources to test his strengths and weaknesses. In practicing, he did 300 Final Jeopardy rounds a day.
"From October to November, I was preparing intensely while balancing my online course load and my uncle responsibilities," he said. "I would log the games by hand. I also started doing 45 minutes of Pilates every day to prepare for the physical stress."
He realized he was lagging behind in vocabulary and wordplay categories. "I added the New York Times Crossword into my regime," he said. "Those wordplay categories can be total wildcards within the rounds."
He also says he prepared for using the buzzer by playing Mario Kart 200cc on Switch. "I do not recommend this," he pointed out. "I think I was consistently the worst on the timing."
Though he can't reveal how he did overall on "Jeopardy!," he says he enjoyed the experience. "Hopefully it's entertaining," he said.
And he did accomplish something his 11-year-old niece specifically asked for.
"My niece had one goal for me," he said, "to tell Miyam (Bialik, the host of the show) how much of a fan she was. And I accomplished that early on."