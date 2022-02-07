'Jeopardy!' has a contestant from East Bend

Lawrence Long of East Bend has watched "Jeopardy!" since he was a child, and even auditioned for it back in 2013 when he was in New York City.

He didn't make it on the show then and says he didn't really pay much attention to the show again until the COVID-19 pandemic got him watching again.

"I decided to audition again in September of 2020," he said. "I got a follow-up test in June of 2021, and then a Zoom audition in July/August. I got the call in October."

Long, who is known to many by his nickname, Skip, will be on the Monday, Feb. 7 episode of the show, airing at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY CBS-2.

As is standard practice with the show, he isn't allowed to discuss how he did or whether he lasted more than one episode.

On the show, he is described as "a nursing student and stay-at-home uncle." Long, who turns 43 on Saturday, is also a performer and improv comic, and part of the local Bunker Dogs comedy group.