'Jeopardy!' has a contestant from East Bend

Lawrence Long of East Bend has watched "Jeopardy!" since he was a child, and even auditioned for it back in 2013 when he was in New York City.
He didn't make it on the show then and says he didn't really pay much attention to the show again until the COVID-19 pandemic got him watching again.
"I decided to audition again in September of 2020," he said. "I got a follow-up test in June of 2021, and then a Zoom audition in July/August. I got the call in October."
Long, who is known to many by his nickname, Skip, will be on the Monday, Feb. 7 episode of the show, airing at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY CBS-2.
As is standard practice with the show, he isn't allowed to discuss how he did or whether he lasted more than one episode.
On the show, he is described as "a nursing student and stay-at-home uncle." Long, who turns 43 on Saturday, is also a performer and improv comic, and part of the local Bunker Dogs comedy group.
And his background is even more diverse. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in English from Clemson University, he went on to graduate school. He then worked in the North Carolina wine industry and became a sommelier at a restaurant in the Chicago area while studying improv at Chicago theaters iO and the Annoyance Theatre, and comedy writing with the legendary Second City comedy troupe.
He moved back to North Carolina when his niece was born in 2010 so he could help out his sister. Calling himself a 'stay-at-home uncle', he said, "started as a sort of joke to support and undermine my sister's authority as a parent. I love her, but she used to pull my hair."
He helped take care of his niece and continued working in the restaurant industry until 2018, then got certified as a EMT in 2020. And he also became part of Bunker Dogs, which was founded in 2015.
Long began prepping for "Jeopardy" last June, studying old episodes and using online resources to test his strengths and weaknesses. In practicing, he did 300 Final Jeopardy rounds a day.
"From October to November, I was preparing intensely while balancing my online course load and my uncle responsibilities," he said. "I would log the games by hand. I also started doing 45 minutes of Pilates everyday to prepare for the physical stress."
He realized he was lagging behind in vocabulary and wordplay categories. "I added the New York Times Crossword into my regime," he said. "Those wordplay categories can be total wildcards within the rounds."
He also says he prepared for using the buzzer by playing Mario Kart 200cc on Switch.
"I do not recommend this," he pointed out. "I think I was consistently the worst on the timing."
Though he can't reveal how he did on "Jeopardy!," he says he enjoyed the experience. "Hopefully it's entertaining," he said.
And he did accomplish something his 11-year-old niece specifically asked for.
"My niece had one goal for me," he said, "to tell Mayim (Bialik, the host of the show) how much of a fan she was. And I accomplished that early on."