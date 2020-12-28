Jim Longworth is still broadcasting 50 years after his start

WINSTON-SALEM — Jim Longworth may be a candidate for the ultimate child of the TV age.
At two years old, he spent his time watching the parade of 1950s television, including George Reeves in "The Adventures of Superman."
And if Superman could lift a car, little Jim figured he could lift a sofa.
But when he tried his own feat of strength, he landed in the hospital — one of the youngest hernia patients local doctors had ever seen, Longworth said in a recent interview.
He hasn't suffered as much for his craft since that misadventure, but Longworth's fascination with broadcasting has endured as he now celebrates 50 years in the business, still producing his weekly "Triad Today" public affairs show on WXLV-TV and WMYV-TV.
After the Superman stunt, Longworth's quirky childhood continued when, at four years old, his parents discovered the little boy was limping.
Doctors couldn't discover anything wrong with Longworth until a sharp specialist asked him why he was limping.
"Chester," is all Longworth would say.
His parents began to laugh because Chester was the Dennis Weaver character on "Gunsmoke," who always walked with a limp.
"Those two things should tell you how deranged I am that television has had that kind of an impact on me," Longworth said. "I just always wanted to be involved in some way."
****
In a few years, Longworth would begin making his own impact on broadcasting. It would take him from the Triad to Charlotte, Richmond and back with some side trips to Los Angeles for some of his favorite moments.
He began working in television at UNCG, which had a production studio in the 1970s when the UNC television system was using programs produced throughout the university system. That's no longer the case.
But it was at Greensboro's WFMY-TV where he got his most fundamental experience, doing everything from running promotions and audience research to 11 p.m. weather reports on camera.
He worked with sports legends Charlie Harville and Woody Durham and "I was very fortunate to have come through where I was able to work with people who had been in the business and would help me grow."
And the local TV station gave Longworth his first taste of working with Hollywood legends.
****
In 1978, the comedy great Red Skelton had a soldout event at UNCG and agreed to do a half-hour television interview on WFMY in front of a live audience.
"I was not a great interviewer at the time ... but I didn't have to be because I learned a very valuable lesson from him," Longworth said. "You can overprepare."
Longworth said he had a list of 40 questions to ask Skelton. He maybe got through two of them when Skelton took over with jokes and stories about his long career in film and TV.
"He could've just used that time to rest and get ready for his performance that night. And so it meant a lot to me that somebody of his stature would come in and do something like that," Longworth recalled.
Longworth would work briefly on WSOC-TV in Charlotte, adding local segments to a national children's show and later at a Richmond, Va., television station to do a daily talk show with a live TV audience. It was a learning experience, but humbling because his show went up against talk show legend Phil Donahue on another channel.
"It's a shame that you don't have more local programs with live audiences," he said.
Longworth then formed a private production company where he began to develop longer television shows and produced a syndicated program called the "Virginia Report."
He's proud of a series of programs he produced that promoted gun-control legislation that limited the number of firearms a person could buy at one time. The reporting was geared toward slowing the flow of illegal guns from Virginia, which at the time was a top source for firearms used in violent crime across the nation.
He worked with Democratic Gov. Douglas Wilder at the time in the 1990s and that's where he developed his love for public-affairs television.
"If I were producing a documentary about the constitution or doing a prime-time show with Red Skelton in Greensboro, to me it was fully complementary and evolutionary," he said.
****
Since returning to Winston-Salem 20 years ago, Longworth has jumped into local public affairs journalism and done plenty of work in Los Angeles for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which presents the "Primetime Emmy Awards" and does a regular series of spotlights on television history.
He had the idea for his current show, "Triad Today," while flipping channels with his father in 2002.
"I said, 'Dad, where are all the public affairs and local TV shows?'" Longworth said.
Once a staple of local broadcasting, shows that presented longer segments on community work and government were disappearing from the airwaves.
"To me, it was a very simple format and yet it took awhile for me to explain to folks what it was and find an audience for it," he said.
He recently taped show No. 811 and has a group of sponsors including Truliant Federal Credit Union, which has been there since the beginning.
In the years since he began, Longworth has received the Spectrum of Democracy award from the Center for Voter Education and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, whose 5th District covers a part of Winston-Salem, recognized him on the floor of Congress for his work educating voters.
His show has featured such celebrities as The Rev. Jesse Jackson and golf legend Arnold Palmer as well as community leaders. And every election cycle he does a series of interviews with candidates for state and federal offices.
Longworth has also produced special events for the Television Academy including one about "TV Dads" that featured one of the giants of early situation comedies, Dick Van Dyke.
"I felt like it was the culmination of everything I've tried to work toward to kind of hone my craft as a producer, as an interviewer, as a researcher, as a journalist," Longworth said. "It all came full circle because these are guys, especially the older ones, that I've watched since I was a kid. That was always special to me."
His wife of 16 years, Pam Cook, a TV and public-relations professional, helps keep Longworth grounded, he said.
"Whether we admit or not, we have some semblance of an ego," he said.
One day after an interview with a celebrity, Longworth was fishing for a compliment from his wife.
"I really could've done a better job with that," he recalled telling her.
She replied: "Don't worry about it. Nobody was looking at you anyway. A monkey could've done your job."
That stuck with Longworth.