Jim Shaw, who ran aviation program and worked to develop Liberty Street Corridor, dies at 83

Jim Shaw, who led efforts to develop the Liberty Street Corridor, died Monday of brain cancer, his son said Tuesday.

He was 83.

Shaw died after a brief stay in hospice, said Jim Shaw Jr., his son.

"He prided himself in helping revitalize East Winston and the Liberty Street area," the younger Shaw said. "He did a lot for the community."

The elder Shaw was an "amazing father" and "very loving and caring family man," his son said.

A native of Spartanburg, S.C., James Wesley Shaw attended the Spartanburg County Public Schools, according to his obituary.

After he moved to Winston-Salem, he worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. for 10 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shaw then became owner and operator of the Jim Shaw Gulf Oil Service, according to the obituary. Shaw sold Gulf Oil and became the first black person to own a B. F. Goodrich franchise in the Southeast. After retiring and closing the tire store, he ran the One Stop Shop Convenience Store on Liberty Street, until he retired again in 1998.