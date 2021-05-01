Jo Dawson quietly left a large imprint on Winston-Salem through the Journal and The Sentinel

“If she found someone frustrating, she would say, ‘Well, I don’t like that much, but…,’ and relate a strength of that person that always outweighed whatever they may have done.

“I believe that is how and why she attracted so many dear friends and kept them so close.”

Role model across generations

It was at the city’s newspapers where Dawson had a lasting, if mostly anonymous, impact working as a news and copy editor. She became a role model for generations of reporters and editors.

“It became immediately apparent to me that Jo was someone to be emulated and admired,” wrote Charlie Elkins, a retired Journal news editor in an email describing Dawson’s transition to the morning paper after the Sentinel folded in 1985. “And any time I was befuddled or exasperated or had hit a wall (which was often,) Jo would be the first one I would turn to for advice and counsel. She always came through.”

Forgive the indulgence — and the bias — but for those who’ve never worked in a newsroom, the work to us is about far more than a paycheck.

Newspapers have always attracted oddballs — curious, opinionated and sometimes profane individuals dedicated to a mission to inform and hold those in power to account.