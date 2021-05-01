Jo Dawson quietly left a large imprint on Winston-Salem through the Journal and The Sentinel

Wes Smitherman stifled the slightest of laughs before answering a question about his older sister’s basketball days at Jonesville High.
He hadn’t thought about them in a while. His last remaining sibling, Joan Elizabeth Smitherman Dawson, died last week. So a smile, however short-lived, was a welcome diversion.
Dawson — Jo to her friends and heartbroken former colleagues at The Sentinel and the Winston-Salem Journal — had been a heck of a player.
“She was really fast. Competitive, too. She made the All-Northwest team back in the day, which was a really big achievement,” Smitherman said. “But that was back when they thought girls were too ‘fragile’ to play full court so they never crossed mid-court.”
Jo Dawson was many things. Smart, tenacious, polished and meticulous to name but a few.
But fragile? Definitely not.
Varied, well-rounded interests
Dawson’s obituary, as they sometimes do, came across as a dry, two-dimensional recitation of life’s milestones. But thankfully, her brother, her son and former colleagues can help paint a fuller picture.
She was born Sept. 22, 1934, to Jether Alonzo Smitherman and Flora Livenood Smitherman. Her mother died before Dawson had a chance to know her, and she was raised by her stepmother.
“There were eight kids. Jo, Jean and I were the youngest,” Smitherman said. “The others were all married and gone when we were young.”
She grew up in Yadkin County, and graduated from Jonesville High in 1953 as valedictorian, member of the glee club and the scrappiest basketball player never allowed to cross mid-court.
“Jo and Jean both took voice and piano lessons,” Smitherman said. “They were both very musically talented.”
Music became a lifelong passion as Dawson performed with chorale groups, her longtime home at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem and volunteered countless hours with arts organizations in town.
Dawson graduated cum laude from Salem College in 1957, and lived in New York for two years before moving back home to begin a 50-year career that spanned the divide between Winston-Salem as a two newspaper town and the new digital world.
She was a mother, too, and later, a mother-in-law and a grandmother. Her son Dirk Dawson, who lives in San Diego with his family, chose words to describe her with the same care that she took with the language.
“My mom truly and naturally met you wherever you were at that moment,” Dawson wrote Thursday in an email. “All the different ‘me’s,’ from adolescence through to middle age, were unconditionally accepted and appreciated. She did this with all her friends.
“If she found someone frustrating, she would say, ‘Well, I don’t like that much, but…,’ and relate a strength of that person that always outweighed whatever they may have done.
“I believe that is how and why she attracted so many dear friends and kept them so close.”
Role model across generations
It was at the city’s newspapers where Dawson had a lasting, if mostly anonymous, impact working as a news and copy editor. She became a role model for generations of reporters and editors.
“It became immediately apparent to me that Jo was someone to be emulated and admired,” wrote Charlie Elkins, a retired Journal news editor in an email describing Dawson’s transition to the morning paper after the Sentinel folded in 1985. “And any time I was befuddled or exasperated or had hit a wall (which was often,) Jo would be the first one I would turn to for advice and counsel. She always came through.”
Forgive the indulgence — and the bias — but for those who’ve never worked in a newsroom, the work to us is about far more than a paycheck.
Newspapers have always attracted oddballs — curious, opinionated and sometimes profane individuals dedicated to a mission to inform and hold those in power to account.
Dawson, though, was slightly different in that she had the graceful ability to stand her ground while making her point in a kind way. (I can vouch for that personally.)
“I never heard her raise her voice to a coworker, but she could tell you a thing or two without getting in your face,” Elkins wrote.
Dawson, outside our small, somewhat insular world here, never received proper recognition for dedicating years to work that lifers believe in our bones to be a public service that nourishes healthy democracy.
“She was wise, talented, smart, opinionated, empathetic, fair-minded, independent, kind and generous,” wrote Elkins.
Jo Dawson was 86 when she died. Her family, co-workers fortunate enough to have worked alongside her know that hers was a life well-lived.
336-727-7481