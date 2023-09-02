Searching for work while recovering from four bouts with COVID-19 has left David Harrell wondering when his health and financial free falls will end.

Harrell, age 50, said his descent began in September 2020 when he contracted a serious case of COVID-19.

Within months, he was let go as chief executive of a health care foundation because he "could no longer perform" his official duties in his weakened condition.

Over the past three years, Harrell has battled to overcome Long COVID symptoms.

"I’m ready and willing to work again, and have been struggling finding full-time work the past two years," Harrell said.

Harrell's consulting company of 10 years has enabled him to earn some income, but not nearly at his previous full-time level.

"It has been terribly stressful," Harrell said.

"I've had to sell all my retirement and now live with a family from my church while I'm looking for work."

Harrell participates in Professionals in Transitions, a support group based in Winston-Salem that founder Damian Birkel says is flooded with interest even when the state's unemployment rate was at a near 23-year low of 3.3% in July.

Harrell said he's also reached out for job-search assistance from the N.C. Biotechnology Center.

"I am a classically trained scientist with proven success as a seasoned executive in leading, growing, developing and scaling businesses and teams to profitability," Harrell said.

"My career has been split between biomedical technologies and biopharmaceuticals, so I have covered from the diagnostic side to the therapeutic side of healthcare."

Yet, even though Harrell has regained his health, "I find companies feel as though I've been away from the workplace for too long," he said.

Harrell said that "it has become bothersome to receive the 'you are overly qualified' letters."

Harrell is keeping busy and positive with his outreach efforts toward "bridging innovation health companies that need to do clinical trial work with humanitarian needs, such as utilizing my vast network of contacts throughout the globe."

For example, Harrell said he has assisted companies focused on regenerative medicine — both cellular and biologics — traumatology, orthopedics and hematology in Ukraine.

"This becomes a scenario in which companies can run clinical trials for pennies on the dollar, compared with the U.S., and then the data which are collected at European Union and Food and Drug Administration standards are repatriated back to the U.S. for regulatory submissions," Harrell said.

When asked what do you wish others would understand about struggling to find work, Harrell said "I have a hard time asking for financial help."

"I am much more willing to help others in that regard, so when I have had need to ask for it, I have not been accused of such things.

"When people are struggling to find work, and yet working hard at finding work, it is far more emotionally draining and fatiguing than it is to work hard in a company," Harrell said.

"It is also incredibly isolating. Rather than making accusations, sometimes, we just need a friendly voice to talk to."

Seeking human contact

For Scott Thornton, another participant with the local Professionals in Transition chapter, reaching a human contact in the often black hole of online job application submissions has been the most irritating element of his 18-month employment search.

Thornton, who will turn 65 in October, said the majority of his professional career has been spent in information technology, primarily in higher-level administration/coordination, customer support and organizational change management roles.

"My last employment field was healthcare/insurance as a utilization management specialist in the Corporate Pharmacy area with Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. in Winston Salem," Thornton said.

"I am most comfortable in a macro management work environment."

Thornton listed what have proven to be the biggest obstacles to getting hired, foremost being "the rejection of my resume by applicant tracking system software, being unable to get background in front of hiring managers."

Thornton also cited examples of what he considers age discrimination, with potential employers preferring younger applicants willing to take a lower salary, as well as lack of experience/training or systems exposure, and "excessive or unrealistic job requirements."

"I have primarily been working on my own to target opportunities, apply and follow up as needed.

"Financial cost has been a major concern, as maintaining a car, home and covering recurring monthly expenses become the on-going top priorities."

Thornton said among his coping mechanisms to relieve some of his personal and professional stress has been maintaining a daily routine of exercise and rest, maintaining church and social connections, and a positive attitude.

"My personal faith has also helped to ground me and keep me encouraged," Thornton said. "I try to remember the value of my past skills, work ethic and overall professionalism.

"I read online articles concerning local company expansions, job fairs or job-related seminars.

"I have been reading and keeping abreast of local business news to assess whether my background experience and skill set would be transferrable to any expanding employers in the Triad area."

When asked whether it bothers him when someone suggests just take any job or go outside your work experience or comfort level, Thornton said that "I try to respect their personal input and professional advice."

"They often don't know the entire picture behind why a particular job would not be a good fit.

"I feel it is important to keep a realistic perspective by focusing on those positions that pay a living wage — cover expenses and allow savings for emergencies and retirement — minimize health impacts and stress, and maximize personal and professional career satisfaction."

Thornton stressed that "it is not always possible to easily transition into a part time or temporary job to supplement your income while continuing to look for permanent employment."

"You want to be available to speak with people during the day and respond back to email and phone inquiries as quickly as possible."

Thornton said he would appreciate that well-wishers "remember that being unemployed is a challenging, humbling, and isolating experience."

"There is an emotional and financial cost depending on how long it lasts.

"Even if you have a broad support network of friends and work associates, which I do not, it can become an exhausting and repetitive job."