District Attorney Jim O’Neill is seeking to raise the bond amount to $1 million for Dylan Cody Smyers, the 19-year-old man accused of grabbing a woman while she was out on a run near downtown last week.

O’Neill said the motion asking for the higher bond would be heard Thursday morning at the county courthouse.

O’Neill’s office opposed a district court judge’s decision on Monday to lower Smyers’ bond to $35,000. After consulting with O’Neill on Monday, law enforcement officers filed a charge of first degree kidnapping against Smyers, whose bond amount was then raised to $250,000.

Smyers, a Winston-Salem resident, was charged last Friday with second degree kidnapping, a felony, and sexual battery, a misdemeanor. A woman who was on her run downtown on the afternoon of Aug. 23 alleges that Smyers grabbed her and pulled her from the sidewalk along Salem Avenue, where the street crosses under Hamilton Bridge on the edge of the downtown district.

The man let the woman go after a short struggle in which the woman screamed for help. The woman was not injured. After his arrest on Friday, Smyers’ bond was set at $100,000 and he was placed in the county jail, where he remains. With the more serious first degree kidnapping charge coming Monday, the other two charges were dropped.

First degree kidnapping is a Class C felony, which carries a sentencing range of 87 to 182 months (around seven to 15 years), while second degree kidnapping is a Class E felony that carries a sentencing range of 30 to 63 months (around two and a half years to a little more than five years). Sexual battery is an A1 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 150 days.