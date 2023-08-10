The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved Thursday making a John Deere manufacturing affiliate eligible for up to $1.32 million in performance-based incentives.

The incentives are being requested by John Deere Electric Powertrain LLC, which is a joint venture between Deere & Co. and Kreisel Electric, which develops lithium ion battery systems.

The John Deere affiliate is proposing establishing an electric battery module facility that would represent a $69.6 million capital investment and the creation of a least 87 full- or full-time equivalent jobs with an average annual wage of $62,951.

The vast majority of companies tend to commit to a local project — often within days or weeks — once approved for local and state incentives.

In September 2022, Deere & Co. announced plans to expand production for batteries used in a sole- or hybrid-propulsion system, primarily for off-highway equipment.

In addition to a production facility in Rainbach, Austria, John Deere said it would add two plants to increase the production capacity expansion of Kreisel Electric. Deere & Co. purchased majority ownership of Kreisel in early 2022.

Kreisel manufactures high-density, high-durability electric battery modules and packs for high-performance and off-highway application. It had 180 employees as of 2022.

The proposed Kernersville plant would be part of the Kreisel initiative, as well as serve as the joint venture's North American headquarters.

The incentives would come from the county General Fund over a seven-year period.

The Kernersville plant is at 1000 John Deere Road. The company has more than 1,100 employees, according to latest count provided.

The expansion site is a vacant 14.31-acre tract at 900 W. Mountain St. adjacent to the manufacturing facility in Kernersville. Deere & Co. paid $1.7 million for the property in June, according to a Register of Deeds filing. The property is zoned commercial.

The company has pledged to spend $41.6 million on real property and $28 million on machinery and equipment.

The project is expected to be considered for state incentives since the manufacturer is considering out-of-state facility options. Forsyth officials said John Deere has a Grovetown, Ga., plant in consideration.

John Deere said the U.S. production component would feature battery assembly “to support the growth of its customers and John Deere products.”

“This investment will put a strong focus on the industrialization and automation of the entire production process, as well as research and development capacities at Kreisel HQ in Rainbach,” Jennifer Preston, global director for John Deere Electric Power, said in a September news release.

Kreisel said in September 2022 that “now is the time for us to start running and demonstrate leadership in the pursuit of electrification.”

Laura Lee, senior vice president of economic development for Greater Winston-Salem Inc., told commissioners that the John Deere project will play "a role in continuing to fuel this next generation of agricultural equipment."