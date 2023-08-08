A John Deere manufacturing affiliate is the applicant for up to $1.32 million in performance-based incentives from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

County staff released Tuesday a draft resolution on the incentive request by John Deere Electric Powertrain LLC.

The board has set a public hearing for 2 p.m. Thursday on the incentive application. The incentives would come from the county General Fund over a seven-year period.

The John Deere affiliate is proposing establishing an electric battery module facility that would represent a $69.6 million capital investment and the creation of a least 87 full- or full-time equivalent jobs.

The Kernersville plant is at 1000 John Deere Road. The company has more than 1,100 employees according to latest count provided.

The incentives would go toward helping a manufacturer expand an existing facility and adding machinery.

The project could qualify for state incentives if the manufacturer is considering out-of-state facility options. Forsyth officials said John Deere has a Georgia plant in consideration.

According to the resolution, the average annual wage for the new jobs would be $62,951.

The affiliate is expected to request a state incentive package as well.

In September, Deere & Co. announced plans to expand production for batteries used in a sole- or hybrid-propulsion system.

In addition to a production facility in Rainbach, Austria, John Deere said it would add two plants to increase the production capacity expansion of Kreisel Electric. Deere & Co. purchased majority ownership of Kreisel in early 2022.

John Deere said the U.S. production component would feature battery assembly "to support the growth of its customers and John Deere products."

"This investment will put a strong focus on the industrialization and automation of the entire production process, as well as research and development capacities at Kreisel HQ in Rainbach," Jennifer Preston, global director for John Deere Electric Power, said in a September news release.

Kreisel said in September that "now is the time for us to start running and demonstrate leadership in the pursuit of electrification."

The location of the potential Kernersville expansion was not listed in the resolution.

In June, an affiliate of John Deere Kernersville paid a combined $1.38 million for three properties near the main manufacturing campus, according to a county Register of Deeds filing.

The most likely site is one that Deere & Co. paid $1.7 million for in June for a vacant 14.31-acre tract adjacent to the manufacturing facility in Kernersville, according to a Register of Deeds filing. The property at 900 W. Mountain St. is zoned commercial.

The properties were sold in two transactions: a 32.1-acre tract at 249 Perry Road and a 2.01-acre lot at 241 Perry Road were sold for a combined $969,000; and a 2.35 acre lot at 229 Perry Road for $408,000.

The buyer is Perry Road Properties LLC of Kernersville.

In August 2022, an industrial building was purchased for $3.8 million by a John Deere affiliate, according to a Register of Deeds filing. The 7.13-acre property at 230 Perry Road contains a 39,514-square-foot building.

The buyer was John Deere Kernersville LLC of Kernersville.