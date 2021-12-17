John Gates, a retired editorial page editor of the Winston-Salem Journal, has died

John Gates, a retired editorial page editor of the Winston-Salem Journal, died Friday of complications of Alzheimer’s disease, his family members said. He was 82.
Gates died at the medical facility at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, said Susan Gates, his wife.
"He was a good guy," Susan Gates said of her husband. "He was very smart."
Susan Gates and her daughter, Susanna Gates, said they will remember John Gates’ sense of humor.
Susanna Gates also will remember her father's love and support as well as his interest and leadership in Winston-Salem and the arts, she said.
"I couldn't go anywhere in this whole community without being John Gates' daughter," Susanna Gates said. "Everyone knew who he was. It was very cool."
A graduate of Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H., John Gates received a bachelor's degree at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., his wife said. Gates later received a master's degree in journalism at Columbia University in New York City.
Gates worked as a sportswriter for The Charlotte Observer and then as an sportswriter and an editorial writer for The News Journal, a daily newspaper in Wilmington, Del., said Susan Gates, his wife.
Gates wrote two books about famous American families during his career.
The first, "The du Pont Family," was published on Jan. 1, 1979. Gates' first wife was a du Pont, and that connection had helped him conduct research for the book, the New York Times reported in May 1981.
His second work, "The Astor Family," was published on April 1, 1981.
In 1982, Gates joined the editorial staff at the Winston-Salem Journal as an editorial writer. Two years later, Gates was named the newspaper's editorial page editor.
Gates held that position until May 2002, serving 18 years as the editorial page editor.
Gates asked to be relieved of the editor's duties, and he then worked as a senior editorial writer until he retired in January 2004, said Jim Laughrun, a former managing editor at the Journal.
In May 2002, Linda Brinson, who was an editorial writer, became the interim editorial page editor, Laughrun said. Brinson became the editorial page editor in December 2002.
Gates represented the Journal well in the local community, Brinson said.
"He made many friends," Brinson said. "John was intelligent and a natural writer."
Gates also was a leader at the newspaper.
"To his credit, John respected and listened to the people who worked for him," said Brinson, who lives in Currituck and is a contributing writer for the Virginian-Pilot editorial page. "He would let his editorial writers argue their side of various issues and was usually open to our thoughts."
Carl Crothers, a former Journal executive editor and vice president, said that Gates reminded him of William F. Buckley Jr.
"John was a really incisive thinker of big ideas," Crothers said. "He (Gates) was brilliant and erudite in his manner, but he related to everyone, every man. He was just a nice guy."
Crothers said he didn’t always agree with Gates’ politics.
"John was a conservative, but he always welcomed everyone's ideas," Crothers said. "And he really did a lot for Winston-Salem."
Gates was passionate about Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and North Carolina as he focused on local issues, Laughrun said.
"He was a strong advocate for the town and the county," Laughrun said. "His editorials could be hard-hitting at times, but he also had a genial writing style as well."
Gates was a member of the UNC School of the Arts board of visitors from 2003 to 2017 and was still listed as an emeritus member, said Marla Carpenter, an university spokeswoman.
John and Susan Gates have been members of the Giannini Society for many years, Carpenter said. They were the recipients of the school's 2012 Giannini Society Award.
Gates wrote about his career at the Journal in a Sunday column published on Jan. 25, 2004.
"I'll miss a lot about my years with the Journal, but what I'll miss most is the intellectual stimulation that readers who disagreed with me provided," Gates wrote in part.
"Sure, there were times when I marveled at how someone could have read something so totally different from what I thought I had written," Gates wrote. "And there were times when I wondered about the thought process that could lead to a conclusion I found bizarre at best.
"I'd also be lying if I said I liked the disagreement more than the praise."
