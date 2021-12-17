John Gates, a retired editorial page editor of the Winston-Salem Journal, has died

Gates also was a leader at the newspaper.

"To his credit, John respected and listened to the people who worked for him," said Brinson, who lives in Currituck and is a contributing writer for the Virginian-Pilot editorial page. "He would let his editorial writers argue their side of various issues and was usually open to our thoughts."

Carl Crothers, a former Journal executive editor and vice president, said that Gates reminded him of William F. Buckley Jr.

"John was a really incisive thinker of big ideas," Crothers said. "He (Gates) was brilliant and erudite in his manner, but he related to everyone, every man. He was just a nice guy."

Crothers said he didn’t always agree with Gates’ politics.

"John was a conservative, but he always welcomed everyone's ideas," Crothers said. "And he really did a lot for Winston-Salem."

Gates was passionate about Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and North Carolina as he focused on local issues, Laughrun said.

"He was a strong advocate for the town and the county," Laughrun said. "His editorials could be hard-hitting at times, but he also had a genial writing style as well."