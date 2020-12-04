John Neville honored on the anniversary of his jail-related death in Winston-Salem

Neville's death sparked days of protests and arrests and a 49-day occupation, led by the Triad Abolition Project, at Bailey Park. The occupation ended after Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County announced he would ban the bent-leg prone restraint that led to John Neville's death.

Before the vigil, Kimbrough issued a statement about Neville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A year later, my prayers are still with the families," Kimbrough said. "That day will always be a part of our history. That day created change and how we look and respond to resident health care.

"That day sparked protests, conversations and eventually changes in policies and procedures," Kimbrough said. "Hopefully that day, the death of Mr. John Neville, has made us stronger and a better community. May God continue to comfort the family."

At the vigil, Miranda Jones, an organizer with Hate Out of Winston, said she praised the spirit of John Neville.

"I recognize that brother Neville sacrificed his life," Jones said at the vigil. "And every time I think about him I’m on high alert with the Lord. I ask that we carry on for justice."

Neville’s family will continue to cope with his death, Jones said.

"Long live John Neville," Jones said.