John Neville records to remain sealed for at least 60 days, judge rules.

Hugh Stevens and Mike Tadych, attorneys for the media coalition, suggested a temporary stay Wednesday so that they could file a public-records lawsuit against DHHS. Under state law, the media coalition would not be a party to an appeal of Hall's previous decision to the N.C. Court of Appeals, they said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hall also said he doesn't believe the courts have any authority to release law-enforcement investigative files when there are pending criminal matters, and he said a judge, at the very least, should have the opportunity to review the records before making a decision to release them.

A 60-day stay on releasing the records would give the media coalition an opportunity to file a lawsuit and would also give Forsyth County prosecutors time to decide how they want to proceed.

Neville, 56, died on Dec. 4, 2019. His death came just days after the Greensboro man was arrested by Kernersville police on an outstanding arrest warrant for assault on a woman. He was placed in the Forsyth County Jail on Dec. 1, 2019. Twenty-four hours later, he had some kind of medical emergency while he slept in his cell, causing him to fall from his top bunk to the floor.