Sean Neville, son of the late John Neville, attends a court hearing Wednesday in Winston-Salem on a petition filed by media outlets asking for the release of jail surveillance and body-camera video related to the death John Neville, an inmate at the Forsyth County jail.
A crowd had gathered at the courthouse to hear arguments for and against the release of video that would show the last moments of his father’s life. John Neville, 56, died in December from injuries suffered in the county jail.
“OK if I take this off?” he said, pointing to his face covering.
And after that small nod to his own physical comfort, Neville proceeded to offer a measure of support to the community in explaining his family’s decision to support the public release of footage that will lay bare private pain.
“If you want to stand up for us, if you feel the pain we do, then react the way we do,” he said.
Change of heart
Sean Neville and siblings were among the last to enter the largest courtroom in the Hall of Justice on Wednesday.
They passed Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough in the hall and exchanged warm greetings before taking their seats — an acknowledgement of his support.
“I have stood with them from the beginning,” Kimbrough would say later while telling Judge Greg Horne that he supported the family’s position on the release of video that will not show his department’s finest hour.
All in all, it was a remarkable turn of events in the ongoing narrative surrounding John Elliott Neville’s death.
For months, the family had opposed the release of body camera and jailhouse security cam footage.
And with reason.
Would you want millions to view again and again the last moments of a loved one’s life? Particularly under such trying circumstances?
John Neville lay hog-tied and prone on a jailhouse floor uttering two dozen times an infamous phrase, “I can’t breathe.”
He died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Dec. 5, three days after being booked into the jail.
“We were grieving,” Sean Neville said.
The sheriff’s office — Kimbrough — didn’t make public Neville’s death for seven months and provided only limited information June 26. And that was only after reporters asked about it.
“He never meant for it to be kept silent,” Sean Neville said. “We (the family) asked him to. (Staying quiet) was not the decision he was going to make.”
That, too, is understandable. No one would want to make a family’s sudden grief worse; Kimbrough made an emotional decision and stuck with it.
“He never even asked us why,” Sean Neville said. “He said, ‘If that’s what you want, that’s what I’ll do.’”
But what he failed to consider more fully was his responsibility to voters, taxpayers and citizens to run an honorable, lawful operation and be completely transparent in doing so.
By agreeing to keep Neville’s death quiet, Kimbrough allowed — albeit unintentionally — the perception of cover-up to grow and fester.
The sheriff seemed to acknowledge as much when he addressed the court and said he, too, supports the release of the video
“I have stood with the family from the beginning,” he said. “I have to be concerned with the county as a whole. I have concern as the sheriff with transparency.”
Truth will win out
The arguments for and against the release went about as you’d expect.
Mike Tadych, an attorney representing the Journal and other news organizations, argued for transparency. “We all want to know how law enforcement interacts with its citizens,” he said.
District Attorney Jim O’Neill and a line of defense lawyers representing five former detention officers and a contract nurse charged in connection with Neville’s death all sang from the same choir sheet by reciting variations of, “We want a fair trial; releasing the video will taint the jury pool.”
If any trials are held in Forsyth County, good luck with that — a point made by Mike Grace, who is representing Neville’s family.
“There is harm in not seeing the video,” he said.
In the end, Sean Neville said, his family decided to support the public release of a most private moment to back justice for their father and to ensure rapid, positive change through peaceful means rather than riots or violence.
“The video is powerful,” he said. “I’ve seen it start to finish. It’s something that will never leave me. … This is about justice for the next one.
