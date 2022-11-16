John Owensby, the publisher and managing editor of the Kernersville News, has died. He was 77

John Owensby, the owner and publisher of The Kernersville News, spent years keeping residents informed about what was happening in his eastern Forsyth County town.

“He was an advocate for Kernersville,” Town Manager Curtis Swisher said. “He loved the community, and he gave his time and resources to Kernersville.”

Owensby died Nov. 4 at the Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, according to his death certificate. He was 77.

Owensby began working at the newspaper in 1972, selling advertising, according to a 1989 story in the Journal. He assumed the title of president in 1976 and bought the newspaper in December 1985.

Since 1986, Owensby had worked as the publisher and managing editor of the paper, which is published three times a week.

“He used his newspaper to promote nonprofits and great causes in the community,” Swisher said of Owensby. “He believed in transparency in government. He also used his newspaper to write stories to keep the citizens informed about what was going on.”

Meredith Harrell, the associate editor and associate publisher of the Kernersville News, said that Owensby was dedicated to the Kernersville community.

“John Owensby was one of a kind, and he will sorely be missed,” Harrell said. “It is with a heavy heart we move forward as a newspaper, but as Owensby always noted, ‘the show must go on.’

“We remain dedicated to bringing the news to the people in Kernersville, and we will do so in Owensby’s honor,” Harrell said.

Owensby had wide-ranging interests, including serving as the president of Kernersville Chamber of Commerce in 1989.

Owensby also served on the board of directors for several organizations, including the Kernersville Medical Center Foundation and Main Street United Methodist Church, Harrell said. Owensby was the co-founder of the Kernersville Christmas Stocking Fund and the Kernersville Cares for Kids program.

“We are devastated that he has passed away,” said Christine Comer, the president and chief executive of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce. “He was a great, great man – very instrumental here in Kernersville.”

A native of Gastonia, Owensby graduated from Ashley High School in 1963. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Guilford College in 1968.

Owensby taught school and was a coach in Fort Mill, S.C. for a few years before coming to Kernersville in 1972. He was also a member of the Army National Guard, according to his obituary.

While selling advertising at the Kernersville News, Owensby received a master’s degree in education administration from UNC Greensboro. An avid runner, Owensby participated in more than 120 marathons and ultramarathons, according to his obituary.

Phil Lucey, the executive director of the N.C. Press Association, praised Owensby for his stewardship as a newspaper publisher and editor.

“Whenever John would call, we would end up spending a lot of time on the phone talking about various subjects, most unrelated to the reason for the call,” Lucey said. “It always amazed me the energy he had for his community and his publication.

“You need that type of energy to run marathons, like he did, and to run a newspaper,” Lucey said. “He was quick to answer the call to come to Raleigh if the press association needed him for legislative issues and was comfortable testifying to the importance of a local newspaper in its role as the community forum in Kernersville, or anywhere else across the state, in front of any audience.”

Lucey described Owensby as a talented man.

“We are thankful for all he did for our industry and the community of Kernersville,” Lucey said. “Our industry can find inspiration in his life, an ultra-marathoner focused to go the distance and keep pushing all the way to the finish line, no matter how far that may be.”