Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics will go forward in Forsyth. Novant site accepting walk-ins

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is safe, Forsyth County’s three primary health care providers said Friday, a day ahead of vaccination clinics that will use only the one-dose vaccine.
Novant Health Inc. is accepting walk-ins for the J&J vaccine until 4:30 p.m. Saturday in its mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall. Novant is administering about 2,500 of the 8,500 J&J doses projected to be provided today.
A similar clinic providing the J&J vaccine in Wake County on Thursday was halted after 18 people who got the vaccine experienced side effects, including nausea, dizziness, fainting and one allergic reaction, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
Four were taken to local hospitals for observation. All but one have been released, DHHS said.
Problems with the vaccine have been reported in three other states, Colorado, Georgia and Iowa. Those states have either halted the use of the J&J vaccine at some sites or are investigating vaccination reactions.
Forsyth’s Saturday clinic will be the county’s largest one-day vaccination effort to date: the remaining 6,000 doses are scheduled for the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Friday that all 8,500 vaccination appointments have been filled and that the county hadn’t had any cancellations.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health will conduct the Fairgrounds’ event, while Novant will handle the mall site.
Dr. Richard Lord, chairman of Wake Forest Baptist’s family and community medicine, said Friday the county, Novant and Baptist felt it was important to let people know the J&J vaccine is safe.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued notices Thursday and Friday saying the vaccine was safe to use.
“In our world of social media, things can get blown up to where we create more anxiety, and we have to work with folks to help allay those fears,” Lord said.
“Today, the message is for those who are scheduled for vaccination tomorrow. We would not do anything that we felt would jeopardize patient safety.
“There will be support teams at both sites who can respond if people experience these reactions and EMS personnel if there is any severe reaction,” Lord said. “It is safe as we can make it.”
Known reactions
Lord said people getting vaccinated are told they may experience some of the reactions that occurred in Raleigh.
“These are known reactions to any vaccine, not particular to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Lord said.
Lord pointed to a clinic in early March during which about 9,000 J&J doses were administered over a three-day period with few patient issues.
Lord said the J&J vaccine is the preferable option for mass-vaccination events because there’s no need to set up and track arrangements for a second dose.
“You come, and you’re finished with your dose,” Lord said.
Dr. Ashley Perrott, a family practice physician with Novant, said Friday that people should not be afraid to be vaccinated.
“Our initial problem with access to vaccine has thankfully been overcome,” Perrott said. “There is plenty of vaccine … to give to patients who want it.
“Now, we have to do a little better job of convincing people that this vaccine is safe and effective … to dispel myths and misinformation.
“We’re used to this conversation because we all give other vaccines that make people nervous as well,” Parrott said.
Lord said that, as demand decreases for vaccination, it’s likely all three systems will move away from the mass-vaccination events and shift toward vaccinations from primary care physicians and pharmacies and at smaller community events.
“We know there will be some folks who will never accept the vaccine, and there will be others who come at different stages and different ways,” Lord said.
Swift advised those getting vaccinated to “drink plenty of water, have a snack, eat like you normally do” before going.
Health care providers say you should not take an over-the-counter pain reliever before the shot.
“These mass-vaccination events are a critical piece on the pathway back to normal and back to being together in our communities with family and friends,” Swift said.
