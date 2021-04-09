Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics will go forward in Forsyth. The vaccines are safe, local health care providers stress.

Lord said the J&J vaccine is the preferable option for mass-vaccination events because there's no need to set up and track arrangements for a second dose.

"You come, and you're finished with your dose," Lord said.

Dr. Ashley Perrott, a family practice physician with Novant, said Friday that people should not be afraid to be vaccinated.

"Our initial problem with access to vaccine has thankfully been overcome," Perrott said. "There is plenty of vaccine … to give to patients who want it.

"Now, we have to do a little better job of convincing people that this vaccine is safe and effective … to dispel myths and misinformation.

"We're used to this conversation because we all give other vaccines that make people nervous as well," Parrott said.

Lord said that, as demand decreases for vaccination, it's likely all three systems will move away from the mass-vaccination events and shift toward vaccinations from primary care physicians and pharmacies and at smaller community events.

"We know there will be some folks who will never accept the vaccine, and there will be others who come at different stages and different ways," Lord said.