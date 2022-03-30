Joines: Mask rules go away after Thursday for city offices and buses

Winston-Salem will be dropping its remaining rules on wearing masks at the end of the day Thursday, although the city's state of emergency will stay in effect, city officials said.
Mayor Allen Joines said that his order on wearing masks inside city buildings would end on March 31.
The mayor had rescinded on Feb. 28 the order for wearing masks indoors throughout the city generally, although he left in place masking requirements for inside city buildings and on the bus system.
Federal rules will still require masking on the bus system, City Manager Lee Garrity said, but a separate requirement that people make an appointment to come to city offices will no longer be in force.
336-727-7369